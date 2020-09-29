Travel These Fruity Wine Stands Are Essential Pit Stops on a Legendary German Hiking Route Sweet berry wine in one of Europe’s most gorgeous countrysides.

Four miles into hiking a portion of Germany’s Rheinsteig trail, and I’m drunk. The unexpected inebriation hit after some mid-morning frühschoppen (morning drinks) courtesy of the series of wine-tasting stands—weinprobierstände—scattered along the monumental hiking and cycling route. At Schloss Vollrads—an 800-year-old wine estate located among the vineyards overlooking the town of Oestrich-Winkel in Germany’s Rheingau—a sign advertises glasses for 2 Euros. About a mile further along the outskirts of the ever-baronial town of Johannisberg, a few picnic tables are precariously perched along a vineyard ledge. The ramshackle operation—like something out of a low-grade documentary about bootleg wine—is selling bottles of white for a few bucks. In the US, roadside fruit and vegetable stands are the norm. Hell, it’s not even wholly uncommon to happen upon guys sipping Bud Heavies and serving BBQ from the back of a beat-up Ford F-150. But every autumn, while attention drifts toward the images of beer-guzzling, lederhosen-rocking, Oktoberfest-frenzied crowds gather in Munich, in Germany’s bucolic Rheingau, Mosel, and Pfalz regions the crisp fall air ushers in the start of another season: the annual wine harvest. And with that comes the roadside lure of Federweisser. MORE: For the perfect wine-hike pairing, hit the Cheese Road

Tom Burson

What the pumpkin spice latte is to Starbucks, federweisser is to locals living along Germany’s Rhine and Mosel rivers. Produced from the season’s first grapes, Federweissen is fizzy, yeasty, and barely fermented. Metaphorically speaking, the beverage is a Rhine Valley religion, one that falls below Catholicism and Lutheranism somewhere close to Beer-ism. Because they’re designed to ferment after bottling, early-season Federweissers are essentially sweet grape juice… a “taste you can feel in your cheeks” that Little Rascals’ Spanky McFarland would probably corroborate today in an over-21 remake of his iconic ‘90s Welch’s grape juice commercial. It’s so sweet, in fact, that when consumed gluttonously—the way Bacchus damn-well intended—it’s sneakily inebriating. Each bottle includes tiny air holes that allow the fermentation gases to escape. It’s the angsty teenager of wines: As the juice ferments in the bottle, it becomes more sour and more incendiary.

From late September and into October you can find the stuff mass-consumed along the Rhine’s mighty shores and in every gutsschänke (wine tavern) with side of zwiebelkuchen (onion cake). Most often though, you see it in two-liter jugs purchased along highways, hiking trails, and at the Weinprobierstand by parched cyclists, hikers, and road-trippers like some magical German moonshine. In the western Rheingau region, the UNESCO-certified Rhine Gorge and Rheinsteig trail will guide you through this intoxicating dreamscape. Consisting of more than 200 miles of wine-laden footpaths, the romantic valley winds past thousand-year-old castles and verdant vistas overlooking fairytale towns with so much viticulture your boots will be buzzing. While it’s easy enough to drive to standout towns like Rüdesheim, Geisenheim, Hattenheim (basically anywhere ending a with “heim”) to sample the goods, the more memorable experience involves lacing up some trekking shoes or hopping on the ol’ Schwinn before venturing through the vineyards. Such wine walkabouts are a tradition dating back at least to the year 800, when Charlemagne first planted grapes here. The practice became even more famous when Goethe spent years stumbling from weingut (winery) to weingut in towns like Eltville.