This Amtrak Train Ride from NYC to Montreal Is Ridiculously Scenic

For anyone who lives in the Northeast, a getaway to Montreal is the kind of trip that always sits on the back burner whenever the urge to travel bubbles up. The Canadian metropolis is known as a unique enclave of world-class dining, unparalleled nightlife, and thriving devotion to the arts that remains firmly linked to its French cultural ancestry. But while all of this makes it a popular vacation destination, there’s a way to make the journey there just as memorable: Skip the car and travel by train. In April, Amtrak relaunched its Adirondack train service between New York City and Montreal for the first time since the COVID pandemic derailed the route in 2020. The leisurely trip isn’t for those in a rush, billed as an 11.5-hour ride, which is considerably longer than the six-hour drive or one-hour flight that would also land you in the same place. But those who choose to take their time are rewarded with jaw-dropping views you can’t get on the highways as the train meanders through the northern reaches of New York, providing stunning vistas of the Hudson River before hugging the seemingly endless coastline of Lake Champlain flanked by Vermont’s towering Green Mountains. Fortunately, the journey doesn’t just provide plenty of scenery. If you really want to make the most of the ride, you can break up the trip with a series of stops for excursions into nature, spa treatments, and even a day on the beach. So prepare to kick back, take in the sights, and get the most out of your time with a scenic train trip from New York City to Montreal—complete with stopovers.

How to get to Montreal by train Service between New York and Montreal originates at Penn Station’s Moynihan Hall and Gare Central, respectively, which are both conveniently located right in each city’s center. But while seasoned Amtrak travelers may be accustomed to the sticker shock of riding to Boston or Washington DC along the Northeast Corridor, tickets on the Adirondack route run much cheaper at roughly $70 each way when booked at least two weeks out. This will score you a spacious coach seat with two bags and two personal items, access to free—if somewhat spotty—Wi-Fi, and use of the dining car for food and beverage purchases. And as with (almost) all other Amtrak travel, kids under 12 ride for 50% of the fare of their adult companions, while toddlers and babies under two ride for free on laps. It should go without saying, but it’s essential to pack your passport before heading out for your ride—you’re traveling internationally, after all! Once onboard, you should also try to get strategic with where you sit: Trains heading north from New York will have incredible views of the Hudson River from the left side of the train before reaching Albany, but jaw-dropping scenery of Lake Champlain awaits passengers on the right-hand side once the train gets north of the state capital. Getting off the train at a destination between the two cities isn’t just a great way to break up the long ride: it also offers easy access to parts of the Northeast that can otherwise feel relatively remote. But once you’re north of Albany, it’s important to remember that the train only runs once daily, meaning you’ll have to overnight before reboarding the next day. Fortunately, those who devote the time to exploring will be rewarded for their efforts with unique experiences along the way. Here’s where you might want to consider stepping off and spending some time.

Have a relaxing spa day in Saratoga Springs Saratoga Springs has had a reputation as a wellness destination since visitors began flocking there in the 19th century to literally drink in the purported health benefits of the mineral-rich water sources that give the city its name. Travelers jumping off the Adirondack line are just a quick 10-minute car ride away from the Roosevelt Baths & Spa, where you can soak yourself before a day of pampering with massages, facials, and scrubs. Once you’re relaxed, you can make your way to the quaint downtown to get checked in for the night. Chic options like the Adelphi Hotel put you within easy walking distance of the city’s top-tier dining options, boutique shops, and the bumping nightlife on Caroline Street. Visitors who pass through town during the summer can also make their way to Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for outdoor concerts by big-name artists.

Take in the history at Fort Ticonderoga As the train begins to pass the narrow southern reaches of Lake Champlain, history buffs may want to consider hopping off at Ticonderoga. More than just the #2 pencils you’ve probably used since grade school, the stop is just a four-minute drive from the famous fort that was the site of the first offensive American victory of the Revolutionary War. Besides museum tours, historical reenactments, and sweeping views from atop Mount Defiance, you can also opt for a boat cruise to take in the sights from the water. If you’re looking to check off another major Adirondack body of water during your trip, you can also drive 20 minutes from the station to Black Point Beach. The popular sandy alcove is near the very northern tip of Lake George, where you can lay out on your towel or float in the clear, calm water that feels worlds away from the heavier boat traffic you’ll find a few miles south.

Raft, tube, and hike through Ausable Chasm Taking the train to Montreal during the summer not only provides lush green scenery but also makes it easier to get up close to a unique part of nature. Port Kent is a seasonal stop that only opens during the warmer months and is a six-minute drive to Ausable Chasm, known as “the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks.” Here, you can hike through the scenic gorge, take in the scenery on a raft or tube ride on the Ausable River, run over rope bridges, and take in the quiet of the forest while you explore. Port Kent also previously provided easy access to Vermont thanks to a short ferry ride to Burlington. But because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, boat service has remained suspended due to a drop in visitors brought on by the Adirondack route’s previous suspension. If you’re hoping to get to the Green Mountain State, check ahead to see if the schedule has resumed, or consider catching a ride over to Grand Isle from Plattsburgh.

Enjoy a beach day on Lake Champlain A day on the beach isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when people plan a visit to northern New York. But just before hitting the Canadian border, passengers on the Adirondack route can easily access Plattsburgh City Beach, touted as one of the longest freshwater beaches in the U.S., with over a mile of sand to stretch out on. It also gives you a chance to actually make your way into that body of water you’ve been staring out the train window for hours. It’s a refreshing way to take a break before continuing on with your journey to Montreal.