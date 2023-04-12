Swim with Penguins & See the Coast When You Take the Cape Town Train

Every year, millions flock to Cape Town to surf Muizenberg’s famous southeast swell, savor some of the world’s greatest Chenin Blanc, and pay a visit to the penguins at Boulders Beach. The best way to do so is by train—more specifically, commuter rail. To ride from the City Bowl to the Winelands or the Cape Peninsula is to experience a journey as fascinating and majestic as any destinations. Routes snake around Devil’s Peak, and offer unobstructed views of the kloofs (steep wooded valleys) serrating the Cape Peninsula and postcard-perfect changing shacks along False Bay. In other words: This isn’t your average commute. It’s hard to think of a commuter rail in romantic terms. For many, it’s a distressing schlep from home to the 9-5, but this simply isn’t the case in Cape Town. The Mother City is blessed with an impressive commuter rail network stretching from Somerset West, to Stellenbosch, to Simon's Town—and most points in between. To boot, Metrorail Western Cape’s Southern Line is arguably one of the most beautiful train journeys in the world. So why aren’t more tourists talking about it?

South Africa’s reputation for violent crime unfortunately precedes it, cowing visitors into overpriced hop-on-hop-off tourist buses and private excursions. This reputation, though, has been blown out of proportion. Cape Town’s transit network is comprehensive and safe. MyCiti buses and the newest Metrorail trains are all equipped with cameras. Those overly frightened of being robbed will, in fact, rob themselves of the ability to travel like a local and get to know Cape Town more intimately. If you plan to ride the train, just be sure to exercise the same caution you would in any major city, though at a fraction of the cost. You can get from the city to Simon's Town for 9 South African rands (ZAR)—about 50 American cents—for a one-way train ticket. In contrast, the trip would run around 380 ZAR via Uber.

How to ride the Cape Town commuter rail Ready to ride the train? First, some logistics. All Metrorail trains depart from Cape Town Station, right in the heart of the City Bowl. Purchase a one way ticket for 9 ZAR (or less) at the desk and you’re on your way to most destinations. Pro tip: If you’re looking for a day of grand adventure on the Southern Line, Metrorail sells a tourist day pass for 35 ZAR. With one of those, you can travel between any stops on the Southern Line—Woodstock, Observatory, Muizenberg, St. James, Kalk Bay, Fish Hoek, and Simon's Town are the big ones—as much as you’d like for one flat fee. If you want to travel directly to Simon's Town, you might have to transfer at Fish Hoek—pending the dunes not spilling onto the tracks. Another word to the wise, check @MetrorailWC on Twitter for any service changes. If you’re unsure, Tweet at them directly and someone will usually get back to you within an hour.

Begin at Cape Town Station To get the full effect of Metrorail Western Cape’s Southern Line, here’s a suggested itinerary. Start your day by heading to Cape Town Station. On the way there, you’ll want to stop at Xpresso by Greenmarket Square for a 12 ZAR double espresso and to fill up your water bottle—tap water is safe to drink in Cape Town and most major cities in South Africa. Once you’ve arrived at the station, get your day pass at the ticket desk and take the next Southern Line train to Fish Hoek/Simon’s Town. After about an hour and a half of Cape Town scenery, you’ll be spellbound and at the end of the line in Simon’s Town. If the dunes are covering the tracks south of Fish Hoek, go to the minibus rank outside of Fish Hoek station and one of the drivers will take you the rest of the way for about 15 ZAR.

Swim with penguins in Simon’s Town Named after the same Simon van der Stel that founded South Africa’s viticultural powerhouse Stellenbosch, Simon’s Town is the last hamlet before Table Mountain National Park’sCape of Good Hope section. Walk past the Naval Base and the quaint main drag to get to Boulders Beach (entry fee 176 ZAR). Once you get past the visitors center, the place is absolutely wall-to-wall packed with penguins. Be sure to respect their habitat and give them space, but don’t shy away from swimming alongside them. If you’re lucky, you can do cannonballs off the boulders with them, too. If the entrance fee is too steep for your budget, nearby Seaforth Beach also has a small penguin sanctuary and it’s free.

Munch fish and chips in Kalk Bay Once you and the penguins have had your moment in the sun, you’ll want to grab lunch. Head back to the station and take the Cape Town-bound train a few stops north to Kalk Bay—that’s Afrikaans for “lime bay,” and if you take a look at the Caribbean teal water, you’ll see why. But peer beyond the colorful ocean and you’ll find Kalky’s, one of two preeminent fish and chips shops in Cape Town (the other is Hout Bay’s Fish on the Rocks) and by far the best of the pair. You might think it odd to partake here, given that there’s no cod in this part of the South Atlantic, but Cape Town’s hake and snoek fish give London a run for its money. A plate of fish and chips should run about 90 ZAR, plus a few rand extra for tartar sauce (or the peri peri and mango atchar for a local touch)—though you’ll want to pair the food and harbor view with an ice cold beer, too.

Find peace in St. James You’ve already gone swimming once today, but go again in peaceful St. James, located just one stop north of Kalk Bay. The town is so small that the cafe and convenience store are both located inside the train station. However, the real appeal here is the beach, which offers a total absence of tourists, one of the Southern Hemisphere’s great popsicles, and a tidal pool (meaning it has breakwaters that protect the beach from rough surf). Grab a granadilla (that’s the South African term for passion fruit) and cream popsicle from Folk Cafe for 35 ZAR and bliss out on the beach. The mountainous coastal view is worthwhile, even if you’ve had your fill of swimming.

People watch in Muizenberg Every Cape Town guide book will tell you to go to Muizenberg, South Africa’s urban surfer paradise. Located one stop north from St. James, Muizenberg is indeed full of surfers, but the beach is extremely windy and the downtown area is a bit sparse. There’s no need to swim or explore the town; just plant your feet in the sand and people watch before sunset.

Browse around in Woodstock Now it’s time to head back to Cape Town. Take the train toward Cape Town from Muizenberg and treat yourself to one last adventure. Get off at Woodstock, Cape Town’s post-industrial hippie-chic neighborhood full of thrift shops and the famous Old Biscuit Mill. Shops like CollectMeaStory and Salt Circle Arcade on Albert Road are full of curios you might only find in Cape Town. Once you’ve had your fill of shopping, get on the train one last time to make your way back to your accommodation, if only to plan tomorrow’s commuter rail adventure.