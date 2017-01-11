I Went to the Olympics and Found Rio's Wildest Party at a Gas Station

Traffic came to a standstill on Rua Riachuelo, the street crossing the Arcos, from the sheer volume of humans crossing. We stood in the median, trying to meet with someone I'd not yet heard of. A yelling phone call later, our group was now six -- two more tall Australians had joined us. We exchanged pleasantries and soldiered on.

Thirty yards ahead, our destination lit up the night: quite literally, because the Shell station's yellow awning and red accents stood out among the purple and blue neons illuminating the bars and clubs.

This was a gas station, but not like any I'd ever seen. Instead of selling pork rinds and Mountain Dew inside, this place had vendors hocking cigarettes and candy from trays and muddling caipirinhas in carts outside. People skittered between and around the gas pumps, while ill-advised motorists tried to snowplow out through the crowd after gassing up. Dozens of groups stood beneath the station's awning, enjoying the space they couldn't get out in the street. Next to me on Rua Riachuelo, a delivery truck tried to make its way, honking its horn. It moved 20 yards in 10 minutes.