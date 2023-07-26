My Search for the River of Fly Fishing Dreams

Six and a half miles down an overgrown dirt road, my partner and I pulled our truck to a halt before a locked gate. We were attempting to reach a river, the banks of which were still far off, and we’d have to cover the remaining miles by foot. I was nagged by a feeling that something wasn’t right, a sense that I was wasting my time here. Perhaps it was the semi-arid valley around us, a far cry from the lush ecosystem described in the 1983 cult classic novel The River Why by David James Duncan—whose unnamed river we were steadfastly in search of—but we forged ahead anyway, letting the dogs out of the back of the truck. We packed our fishing gear and set off down the rarely-used two-track toward the river. An hour later, we stood at its banks. The torrential current frothed and churned, the water filled with sediment. I thought about the river I was looking for, which was meant to be a fly fisherman’s dream, and knew this wasn’t it. We settled in for a few casts anyway, and a quick dip for the dogs. But as we enjoyed a day on the river, a familiar question demanded consideration: Would we ever find the real River Why?

Photo by Andy Cochrane

I was 14 years old when I first read the fly fishing tale The River Why. On the cusp of high school and turning a corner towards independence, I devoured it in a few days, identifying with the coming of age story and the need to strike out on your own. Fast forward two decades and I’ve moved to Oregon, a couple hours from the area where the novel is based. My partner Jenny is an avid fly fisherwoman, and our dogs, Dusty Bottoms and Bea, love nothing more than a good swim. Over the winter I spotted The River Why on Jenny’s shelf and decided to pick it up again. This time, I found myself less interested in the metaphorical lessons and more curious about the river itself. In the novel, recent high school graduate Gus leaves home and heads into the woods to perfect his ability to fly fish. A trout stream near his secluded cabin becomes his friend, mentor, and occasional nemesis. The river is never named, but is described in colorful detail. And while the story is fictional, rumor has it that Duncan based his river on a real river in the Oregon Coast Range. The location of that river has remained a secret for 40 years. So Jenny and I set out to see if we could find it, committing the spring to fishing along this 200-mile stretch of mountains.

Using clues like the river’s tributaries, proximity to the coast, and nearby human impact, I narrowed down a list, arriving at a dozen realistic options: Coquille, Kilchis, Nehalem, Salmonberry, Siuslaw, Tillamook, and Yachats, to name a few. As I mulled over the candidates, I gave each a web of notes, from public access points to rationale on why it fit and skepticism as to why it didn’t. From there, it was a matter of planning, packing, and visiting each one. I had specific attributes in mind to look for, but beyond the concrete, I knew we’d be able to feel the real river when we found it, sensing its gurgling spirit as we walked down rocky banks in waders. It’s hard to translate this into words on a page, but easy to intuit. So, armed with this combination of research and intuition, we kicked off our search. We started at the northern end of the Coast Range because it was close to Portland, where the book begins. The first weekend was a lesson in perseverance. In the decades since The River Why was published, most of the land has been acquired by wealthy individuals and private businesses who have gated off public access. After spending all Saturday just trying to physically reach the first river on the list, we almost gave up altogether—but then we had a stroke of luck and encountered a friendly local, who turned out to own a cabin near the river. After hearing about our onerous day, she graciously opened the gate. Arriving at the river, we soon realized it was much too large to fit the criteria. All we could do was laugh, turn around, and search for a campsite for the night. The next day was no different. Two more rivers, two more crossed off the list. Even with new houses and commercial developments to distract us, both were clear busts. Neither river looked—or felt—like the real River Why.

Photo by Andy Cochrane

Our investigation continued into successive weekends, much to the satisfaction of our dogs, who love nothing more than waking up at sunrise, chasing sticks and squirrels all day, and falling asleep covered in mud. Jenny and I fell into a pattern of looking at topographic maps Friday evening, packing a cooler with food, and leaving the house before dawn the next morning as we sought out whichever river was on the docket for the day. There were a few epic failures, like tramping across miles of bog and through thick brush, only to arrive at an almost dry riverbed. Every Saturday night we slept in the back of the truck, snuggled between soggy dogs, laughing about the day’s mishaps. We skipped showers, drank gallons of gas station coffee, and lived on cheese and salami wraps, a good reminder of how little you need to be happy.

The search dragged on. Despite taking longer than expected, the process never felt like a burden. We knew our absurd goal of finding a semi-fictional river required a sense of humor. With this levity, each failure was not actually a failure at all. We embraced the opportunity to explore new places, get away from cell service, and slow down for a day or two.

Photo by Andy Cochrane

And one day, when we least expected it, we found the real River Why. We had followed railroad tracks for a few hours, eventually entering a remote river valley without a sign of human life. Something felt right. We followed a game trail down to the river bank and there it was, with all the little details I had expected, a fly fisherman’s dream of bubble lines and glassy eddies. In that moment I realized two things. First, we had almost certainly found the setting of The River Why, and second, that the goal was inherently pointless all along. It wasn’t the booming crescendo I had envisioned from the start. Finding it was never going to change who I was, what others thought of me, or my trajectory in life. The process of searching for it, however, was anything but pointless.

Photo by Andy Cochrane

At the end of his quest to perfect the art of fly fishing, Gus realizes he has to redefine what success means to him. In my quest to find the River Why, I unintentionally came to the same realization. Success was something I achieved long before I found the river. It was quality time with Jenny and the dogs, savored moments on the water. It was cold toes and light bouncing off the rippling current. It was picking the right fly, anticipation of the strike, and comedic relief when the dogs jumped in and ruined our chances. It was learning to be present, building a deeper appreciation for the natural world, and—ultimately—realizing the important things were already right in front of me.