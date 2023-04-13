Take Off on an Outback Road Trip Through the Heart of Australia

Two strips of dusty black pavement pierce the brilliant oranges and reds of Australia’s ancient desert sands. Here in the outback, the road seems to stretch into oblivion, surrounded by rock formations and the dramatic, colorful landscapes you’ve come all the way out here to see. Australia’s Stuart Highway runs 1,691 miles from Darwin at the top of the continent to Port Augusta in South Australia. While you can drive the entire route—most backpackers using the Working Holiday Visa in Australia do, because #vanlife—the 930-mile section between Darwin and Alice Springs is the most popular stretch. This area offers side-quests to national parks (known by both their Aboriginal and English names), Karlu Karlu (the Devil’s Marbles), and Wycliffe Well, Australia’s version of Area 51. Driving long distances can get monotonous, but this road trip is broken up into easily digestible rides of 2.5 to 5.5 hours per day, with plenty of places to visit along the way. Accommodation options are plenty out here—hostels in towns, campgrounds with swimming pools, hotels and lodges within national parks, roadside roadhouses (pubs) with rooms to rent and places to pitch your tent—so take your pick. While there’s no shortage of parks, swimming holes, pubs, and historic sites between Darwin and Uluru, we’re going to focus on the greatest hits. Here’s how to do the ultimate Outback road trip in Australia’s Northern Territory.

How to rent a car and drive in Australia In Australia, you’ll need to drive on the left side of the road from the right side of the car, which can be a total mindfuck if you’re not used to it—just wait until you encounter a roundabout and have to drive it backward. Sticking a Post-It on the dashboard that says “DRIVE ON THE LEFT!” helps. The switches for your windshield wipers and blinkers will also be on opposite sides, and you will mix them up, but hey, it’s all part of the adventure, so just take it slow and you’ll get there. You’ll need a valid driver's license to rent a car (your American one is fine), and can choose between automatic and manual vehicles. Thrifty, Sixt, Hertz, Alamo, Budget, and Enterprise can be found at most major airports. Always read the fine print, as rules vary and there may be limitations as to how many kilometers you’re allowed to drive—and where you’re allowed to drive. Never take a rental car on unsealed roads that require a 4-WD, for instance. Car insurance is mandatory and most rental companies will lump it into the rate. That said, the included bit acts more like a deductible, so you’ll need to purchase additional insurance (called an excess) to be fully protected during your trip. Considering the fact that out here, anything from the tiniest pebble to a rogue kangaroo could crack the windshield or render you stranded in the middle of nowhere, it’s worth shelling out for. If you’re renting certain vehicles or RVs, you may also need to put down a bond, or deposit, to cover any damage before you head out. Also note that rental rates will be higher if you’re making this a one-way journey from Darwin to Uluru, versus doing it as a round-trip ride from Darwin.

Other important Outback driving tips Absolutely avoid driving at night, as kangaroos and other wildlife are especially active between dusk and dawn and will cause major damage to your car if you hit them. Follow the speed limits, which range from 130 km (80 mph) on long stretches to 50 km (30 mph) in smaller towns. Carry extra food, water, fuel, and a sleeping bag or blanket in your trunk, just in case. And if anything happens and you get stuck, stay with your car. Cell phone service may be sparse, but people will generally pull over to make sure you’re alright if you’re stopped. After not seeing any cars for several hours, I had four cars check to see if I was okay while stopping to take a photo. The highways on this road trip are well-traveled, too, no matter how empty they may seem. You’re going to see road trains, which are huge semi-trucks that can stretch up to 175 feet long if several trailers are connected. Sure, they’re intimidating, but drivers will often flash their blinkers to let you know if it’s safe to pass them. Other times, you’ll need to carefully make sure another car (or road train) isn’t coming at you fast before you can safely speed up and pass it. This will require guts of steel on your first few attempts, but you’ll get the hang of it. Always check road conditions before you head out, as bushfires can happen at any time from May through October and flooding is a frequent occurrence from November through April. This drive includes visits to several national parks. Nitmiluk, Tjoritja/West MacDonnell, and Watarrka/Kings Canyon are covered by the Northern Territory’s Park Pass, while Kakadu and Uluru-Kata Tjuta have separate ticketing systems. Always watch for signs indicating crocodile sightings at any Northern Territory attractions involving water, as they could save your life. You can usually purchase Wi-Fi at a pub or national park to contact loved ones, but otherwise cell phone service can be spotty at best in these parts, so download all your favorite playlists before you leave Darwin.

Spot your first wombat from Darwin to Jabiru (Kakadu National Park) After stocking up on supplies in Darwin, start your journey on the Stuart Highway. After only 30 minutes, you’ll hit the town of Humpty Doo (seriously, it’s a real place). Turn left onto the Arnhem Highway and stop by Pudakul Aboriginal Cultural Tours, where you can learn about local medicinal plants, traditional basket weaving techniques, and the area’s flora and fauna from the land’s Indigenous owners. Tours happen daily from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, and it’s a great way to kick-start your Outback adventure. Drive one hour from here to enter Kakadu National Park, home to over 280 different types of birds, 60 kinds of mammals (including wombats, possums, and wallabies), and enough saltwater crocodiles to have kept “The Crocodile Hunter” busy for decades (RIP Steve Irwin, we miss you terribly). Drive 20 minutes more to the Mamukala Wetlands Walk; it’s one of the park’s best birdwatching areas. Follow Arnhem Highway east, then head north at Jabiru to reach Ubirr, where a short hike brings you face to face with centuries-old Aboriginal rock art featuring turtles, fish, goannas, and a 2,000-year-old Tasmanian tiger carved into the rockface. Head back into Jabiru to refuel and stay at the Aurora Kakadu Lodge Caravan and Camping Park or the Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel, which is shaped like, you guessed it, a crocodile.

Swim under waterfalls on your way from Jabiru (Kakadu National Park) to Nitmiluk National Park Your second day offers another easy, 3.5-hour drive. Head west on Kakadu Highway (State Route 21), and stop in 30 minutes to view Aboriginal rock art at the Anbangbang Rock Shelter. About 20 minutes from here, definitely take short hikes to the Nawurlandja Lookout and the Mirrai Lookout. Your next stop in 15 minutes is the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre, where you can see traditional art and hear stories of the world’s oldest living culture, which dates back more than 60,000 years. It’s also located next to Cooinda Lodge Kakadu, an Indigenous-owned hotel with a pool and onsite restaurant. After lunch, continue for 2.5 hours (first on Kakadu Highway, then back on the Stuart Highway) until you reach Leliyn/Edith Falls in the northern half of Nitmiluk National Park. Take a dip in the marked swimming hole, picnic by the lower falls, or hike to the upper pool for more incredible views. While you could camp here, it’s worth forging ahead one more hour to the final stop, Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge, in the southern portion of the park. For a real treat, time your drive so you arrive here shortly before sunset, brave the steps to the Baruwei Lookout, and enjoy the view from the top of the gorge. Splurge with a stay at the swanky Cicada Lodge, or rent a cabin at the Nitmiluk Campground, which includes a large swimming pool.

Enter the Outback heading from Nitmiluk National Park to Daly Waters Today will be your first real taste of Australian Outback driving, with a three-hour stretch from Nitmiluk (Katherine) Gorge to The Daly Waters Pub. This day is mostly about the drive and the scenic views out the windows. Once you get to the pub, you’ll have the option to rent one of the budget-friendly (read: air-conditioned) pub rooms with a shared bathroom, motel rooms with ensuite bathrooms, or utilize the onsite campground. Open since 1930, this legendary pub is still a place where travelers from all walks of life can take a well-deserved breather after a long drive, enjoy a meal and live music, swap travel stories, and get a good night’s sleep before moving on. Covering nearly every inch of the bar, restaurant, and outside patio area are pieces of clothing—hats, bras, panties, flip flops, you name it—bearing names and messages of those who came before you to mark their trips.

Lose yourself in a rock desert from Daly Waters to Devils Marbles Expect dramatic changes in the landscape on the 5.5-hour drive from the legendary party pub to Karlu Karlu / Devils Marbles. As you head south, the Top End’s tropical topography transforms before your eyes into an endless red rock desert. Stop for lunch and gas at any of the roadhouses in Dunmarra, Warumungu, or Tennant Creek, then stretch your legs with a short hike once you reach Karlu Karlu to see these intriguing round boulders up close. Plan to either spend the night at the campsite there or nearby at the Devil's Marbles Hotel, which has an onsite pub, swimming pool, and campground.

Hunt for aliens from Devils Marbles to Alice Springs Head 25 minutes south along Stuart Highway to Wycliffe Well, a small holiday park known as the UFO capital of Australia. Take a ton of selfies with the bright green alien statues, then head inside the gas station shop for a bite. Its walls are covered in newspaper clippings full of stories of extraterrestrial encounters, which only get weirder as you keep reading. Drive 3.5 more hours south to Alice Springs, the Northern Territory’s second largest city after Darwin. Take this chance to stock up on supplies and enjoy the pub scene. Treat yourself to a night in a fancy hotel like the Crowne Plaza Alice Springs Lasseters, or a nearby budget-friendly hotel or hostel. Use Alice Springs as your base for visiting Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park—drive 90 minutes and do one of the scenic loop hikes at Ormiston Gorge, then stop by the Ellery Creek Big Hole and Simpsons Gap on your way back to Alice Springs. Don’t leave town without visiting the Araluen Arts Centre and viewing its inspiring collection of Aboriginal dot paintings, all created by local artists.

Squeeze into canyons after heading from Alice Springs to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park If you’ve come this far, why not go just a bit farther. Drive south on the Stuart Highway for two hours (you might get caught in “cow traffic,” as herds are often driven across the highway here), stop for a snack at the Erldunda Desert Oaks Resort roadhouse, then continue west on the Lasseter Highway (State Route 4). From here, you’ll have a choice to make: detour to Watarrka/Kings Canyon National Park or head straight to the legendary Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. If time allows, do both, but plan to spend a night near Kings Canyon to break up the driving. At Watarrka/Kings Canyon National Park, about three hours from Erldunda, don’t miss the Kings Canyon Rim Walk, a three-hour adventure up, through, and down into the ancient crack in the Earth. If the scenery here looks familiar, it’s because it made an appearance at the end of the popular 90s film, “The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.” Stay at the Discovery Kings Canyon holiday park, which has restaurants, glamping, luxury cabins, and an affordable campground. On your way to Uluru, stop by Karrke for a one-hour Aboriginal cultural tour to learn more about the area’s rich history, sample bush tucker (snacks), and see how the colorful dot paintings are made. Whether you’re heading west to Yulara straight from Alice Springs (five hours) or Kings Canyon (3.5 hours), there’s nothing like that feeling of finally rounding the corner and getting that first glimpse of the most popular rock formation in the country, Uluru (Ayers Rock). The impressive monolith, rising 1,142 feet high above the desert floor, appears to change colors at sunrise and sunset, from bright red to deep purple, so get to the viewing areas early, pull up a beach chair or blanket, and join your fellow travelers for the best view in town. Dress warm for sunrise viewings, as the desert gets cold at night. Accommodations and dining are based in Yulara, a small town with an airport just outside the parks. You’ll find everything from super-luxe resorts and glamping to budget-friendly cabins, hostels, and campgrounds. Read the markers along the Mala Walk at Uluru’s base to learn about the Indigenous stories surrounding the sacred space. Next door in Kata-Tjuta National Park, snap photos from the viewing point, take on the challenging Valley of the Winds hike, or walk to Walpa Gorge for more otherworldly desert views. By the end of your trip, you’ll be exhausted, thrilled, inexplicably dusty, and likely have no voice left after singing in the car for several days. You’ve also earned enough bragging rights and Insta-worthy photos to last a lifetime.