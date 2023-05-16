When it comes to road trips, queuing up a tightly curated playlist is just as important as filling up the gas tank. Music provides a soundtrack for the fleeting scenes streaming past your windows, ignites some epic sing-a-longs with your copilot, and—best of all—fills that silence when all you want to do is daydream.

The tracks become even more important when you’re driving through far-flung locales, desperate to become acquainted with the unfamiliar terrain. The songs on this playlist represent artists from around the world, spanning eras and genres from Moroccan funk and Romanian rap to good ol’ Irish rock, all coming together to form a soundscape of beckoning destinations, the freedom of the open road, and embracing what’s ahead.

So roll your windows down, crank up the volume, and tune into these hand-picked international bangers.