8 Road Trips You Need to Take in Ireland

Ireland’s Ancient East

Are you feeling extra ambitious? Then fill up your gas tank and take on Ireland’s Ancient East: a giant portion of Ireland that consists of 17 counties and covers about 5,000 years of Ireland’s history. While that much history may be too much to cover at once (unless you’re on a month-long sabbatical) there are three different sections through the region. Travel the Land of 5,000 Dawns (which isn’t the setting of a D&D campaign, but is just as epic) and see Newgrange, a 5,000-year-old tomb that’s older than the pyramids and Stonehenge.

Or you can hit up the Historic Heartlands, which is full of medieval castles, including the Rock of Cashel: one of Ireland’s most iconic castles that was sacked in 1647 in a scene straight out of Game of Thrones. It's also where Irish kings were blessed by saints. Last, you can head to the Celtic Coast to take in the spots rich in Viking Heritage, including counties Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.