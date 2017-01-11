The Sheer Terror of Scaling Colorado's Via Ferrata

Time for the main event

After about 45 minutes we reached a park bench at a flat overlook. There stood a plaque explaining Charles Kroger and his life's work.

"They put this up here so people know who the man was responsible for this," Dave said. "And it also gives us a nice little rest right before the main event."

Right past this little overlook, the trail really did disappear. The metal cord continued on, straight across a sheer cliff face dotted with metal rungs.

"You ready?" Dave asked. I couldn't see the end of the cliff face I was supposed to traverse, which meant I could be clinging to the side of this mountain for possibly the rest of my life. Or, maybe a mile. They might as well have been the same thing.