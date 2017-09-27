Local Legends
Malaria and Wild Elephants Can’t Kill Real-Life Indiana Jones

08/15/2017
It’s kind of hard to compete for the Coolest Guy Ever title when you’re up against a guy whose entire life (literally since childhood) has been one giant collection of adventures. From being raised in a cabin in rural Vermont that his parents built themselves, to creating a career for himself as a self-taught wildlife photographer traveling across all seven continents, Ronan Donovan isn’t trying to be the new Indiana Jones, but totally could be if he wanted to. He’s been chased by wild elephants, contracted and survived malaria (seriously), and even chilled with lions on his travels -- all while capturing a collection of iconic shots along the way.

Following his passions for exploration to bring back stories to his audiences, Donovan won't be slow down anytime soon. Which is good, because those close-ups of feasting wolves aren’t something many of us are brave enough to attempt to get.

