This Legendary Road Trip Might Be The Most Beautiful Drive on Earth

Some road trips are lazy, meandering weekend jaunts—past scenic overlooks and quirky roadside attractions, through precious small towns and full of spontaneous little pit stops for donuts and antiques and pictures with giant dinosaurs...



Argentina’s Route 40 is not that kind of road trip.



“La Cuarenta,” as it’s known, is a beast—a white whale of a road trip that requires legitimate planning and an insatiable appetite for adventure. The payoff? The satisfaction of conquering one of the most beautiful stretches of road on the planet.



To do the whole thing means tackling 3,227 miles of highway—the equivalent of driving from New York to Los Angeles, then tacking on a trip to Seattle. It runs along the Andes mountains, from the arid town of La Quiaca on the Bolivian border all the way down to icy Cabo Vírgenes at the southern tip of South America.



Along the way, you’ll wind through volcanic lava fields, ancient forests, and shimmering salt flats. You’ll see sprawling national parks, turquoise lakes, massive glaciers, and multicolored rock formations. Whether you tackle the entire Ruta or opt for a shorter portion, this is an adventure like no other. Here’s how to make it happen, and a preview of the beauty that awaits.