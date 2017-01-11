Royal Caribbean's New Ship Will Blow Your Mind

The Boardwalk lets you relive childhood summers

The ship is divided into seven themed "neighborhoods," but the coolest by far are Central Park (which we'll get to later) and the Boardwalk.

The first thing that hits you when you walk out to the Boardwalk on Deck 6 is the smell of the hot dog stand, and the grilled peppers and onions served with its impressive array of sausages. Then you'll hear the music and laughs from the grand carousel, a merry-go-round with as many adults riding as kids. Pass that and you're overwhelmed with the smell of popcorn, the noises of the arcade, and the screams of people sliding down the Ultimate Abyss water slide (more on that later, too). But if you feel like snapping out of your childhood nostalgia and enjoying the perks of being an adult, it's also home to an onboard Starbucks and a margarita bar.