Tourists Overran Vietnam's Famous Love Markets—So Locals Hid Them

Although the village elders can’t quite remember when it started, “market day” has long been a big deal on the Sa Pa social calendar. That's when the descendants of nomadic tribes originally from southern China would adorn themselves in silver jewelry, bells, and indigo suits festooned with folksy brocades. They would arm themselves with musical instruments and head to a local market where they'd sip on local corn wine through bamboo tubes, split a bowl of an inexpensive dish made with horse meat, and just generally share the joys and struggles of everyday farm life. This was also where would-be couples come to sing, dance, play games like tug of war, and engage in a variety of activities—all of which became a part of the dating ritual. “It turned into an opportunity to date and seek companionship in an otherwise lonely town,” explains Mau Vang, a lifelong resident in his 30s who now works as a travel agent. Even if folks there are unclear on when this ritual started, it’s safe to say that the hill tribes of Sa Pa have been speed dating long before the concept caught on in the West. But now the tourist hordes have caught on to the love markets—to potentially devastating results. Tucked away in the remote reaches of northwestern Vietnam in Lào Cai Province, Sa Pa was once secluded and off-the-radar—more than 200 miles from the capital. Reaching it was a long and tumultuous journey through the home of various hill tribes that no one had much apparent interest in disturbing. But that all started to shift when the country began to encourage travel there in the early '90s; Voice of Vietnam reports that Sa Pa was bringing in nearly 5,000 daily visitors by 2022.

Vietnam's love markets were a way for people to find each other in what was otherwise a lonely place for young people. | Thierry Monasse/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Before all that, the people of Sa Pa relied solely on agriculture and farming to make their livelihoods. And while tourism has created tons of opportunities for locals to diversify their income sources, it’s also threatened to turn the love market into an inauthentic spectacle. Sometimes there are more tourists than villagers in attendance. It used to be that if a tribal man spotted a woman he liked, he'd gift her trinkets, combs, or homemade brocade bands fashioned from colorful threads. These tokens of love meant something. But nowadays, to the chagrin of many locals, these are sold in the market as souvenirs—once meaningful objects now sapped of any sentimentality or symbolism. The love market also takes place much more frequently than it used to—every Saturday, as opposed to once a year. “We’re told that back in the day, the love market was more obscure and fragmented, usually in nooks and crannies within the market," says Sung Thi Dinh, a resident who organizes hiking tours. "Today, it has a fixed place, bang in the heart of the square, strategically placed for the convenience of the tourists.” The village youth are not taking this in stride. Instead, they're trekking up into the mountains to protect their cultural legacy. The love market was never intended to be entertainment for tourists, so now they’re attempting to recreate it as the safe haven it once was. And that means they’re not disclosing the new location—or, possibly, locations—to outsiders.

Women in the Red Dao minority group have traditionally participated in the Vietnamese love market tradition. | Pictures from History/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The modern love market has a love language of its own. For instance, if a boy likes someone, he might whistle, sing, blow trumpets, or play a bamboo flute. In response, the girl could open her umbrella or play a leaf horn—a musical instrument made from a sturdy leaf that’s folded in half. If their melodies synchronize, it’s a match. Capthi Do, who is 36 years old, is familiar with both Sa Pa’s transition to a tourism-based economy and this new iteration of the local dating culture. She's a former homemaker who's been running a homestay for the past three years and notes her guests are always super excited if they are able to hear this ritual in action, though she’s not allowed to disclose where the sound is coming from. And in fact, hearing the sound of the leaf flute coming down the mountain is about as close as travelers can get to the real-deal love market these days, as she attests the one that still takes place in town has been reduced to a tourist trap. Despite the lack of modern amenities, local young people prefer dating in the mountains, where they can enjoy the entire place to themselves, rather than being under the gaze of camera-crazed tourists. “Unlike in the market square, there are no cafes, restaurants, or milk tea shops," Capthi tells me. "So couples just stroll around or sit wherever they find a comfortable spot, preferably with a nice view." But the young people of Sa Pa are not immune to the allure of new technology.

Technology has made it so that young people in Vietnam can easily find each other. | Frances Taylor/Moment/Getty Images

It used to be that young men and women would attend the market in groups as a sort-of support system for each other. But now they can individually get acquainted over messaging apps before attending the love market, rather than having to introduce themselves to a stranger. “Usually, they first find each other on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Zalo," explains Capthi, referring to a popular messaging app in Vietnam. "Those who are fluent in English prefer swiping on Bumble or Tinder. Then, once they’re acquainted, they can fix a date in the mountains." Maeve, who lives in a village about nine miles away from Sa Pa, belongs to a sub-group of the Dao tribe that has traditionally participated in love market gatherings. (She asked to be referred to by her English name for privacy reasons.) But sometimes she just finds it too hard to get there in person. She works as a tour guide and translator, jobs that can leave her too drained to trek up into the mountains looking for love. But thankfully for her, whereas the love markets used to happen at a fixed time, the internet has made it so they can happen anytime it's convenient. Couples can schedule dates at a secret location, with the only constraint being that they typically end around sunset. "It's ironic," says Maeve. "The people of Sa Pa are battling mass tourism today with visitors wanting to experience the same tribal culture that was overlooked by the world for so many years."

