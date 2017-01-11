The American City Where Your Best Life Is Outrageously Cheap

But that’s what happens in Salt Lake, perhaps the biggest city in America that you can feel you’re discovering for yourself. The sheer abundance of the free-to-enjoy nature, the low cost of food and housing and, well, just about everything, and some of the best skiing on the continent makes for a must-visit destination. And yet it’s still relatively pocket-sized: At noon you can be careening down ski slopes that overlook the downtown gastropubs where you’ll be sipping beer at 1.

This should be the year you find your way to the high-key snow and the low-key scene. Here’s why you owe yourself a trip to Utah’s capital.