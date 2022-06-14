Two Weeks of Pride in San Antonio Start Soon

Pride San Antonio events

Get wild with the LGBTQ+ community at the San Antonio Zoo

Friday, June 17

Purchase tickets for the official Pride Week opening party at the zoo after it closes to the public. There will be a kick-off celebration, a night Pride parade through the zoo grounds, a fashion show, and a dance party—all while the animals watch from their habitats.

Head to the San Antonio River Walk for the first Pride Parade on the water

Saturday, June 18

The day-long event starts at the historic La Villita and its Arneson River Theatre, the home base for hours of live entertainment, including music, drag, and dance. It’s also the best vantage point for the parade’s first route along the downtown section of the River Walk. More than 17 barges will glide past spectators decked out in festive attire and waving rainbow flags. Later in the evening, the parade makes a second journey along a different section of the River Walk, traveling between the Lock & Dam and the Historic Pearl.

Raise money for Pride San Antonio at a soccer match

Saturday, June 18

Cheer on the San Antonio FC during the official Pride Night matchup against the Oakland Roots. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales benefit Pride San Antonio.

Party with a RuPaul’s Drag Race winner

Saturday, June 18

The first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Cher impersonator extraordinaire, Chad Michaels, hosts a bevy of drag performers during a fundraising event for Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community.

Show off your golf skills at a debut Pride tournament

Friday, June 24

Grab a putter and hit the links for an inaugural golf tournament, Pride on the Green Texas Scramble. For $125 per person or $500 for a foursome, play a round of golf with a golf cart rental, a commemorative shirt, lunch, and a donation to Pride San Antonio. It all goes down at Cedar Creek Golf Course.

Cheer on the floats and participants at one of the largest Pride parades

Saturday, June 25

The Pride “Bigger Than” Texas Parade, the official Pride San Antonio event, kicks off near Crockett Park at the intersection of West Dewey Plaza and Main Avenue, continuing several blocks south to Lexington Avenue. Make life easier by purchasing your $10 ticket in advance. And make sure to get in the perfect Pride frame of mind ahead of the parade with live entertainment, food, beverages, a live wedding, and a health fair among the dozens of attractions and vendors.

Get your adrenaline pumping at the final event of Pride

Sunday, June 26

Officially sanctioned by Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Pride Day brings everyone together for one final celebration with thrill rides galore, live music, a midway dance party featuring The Perry Twins, Pride-themed cocktails and treats, and branded Six Flags Pride merch. For each incredibly discounted $34.99 ticket purchased, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will donate $5 to Pride San Antonio.