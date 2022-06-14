Two Weeks of Pride in San Antonio Start Soon
Here are the events, plus the first-ever parade on the River Walk.
Vibrantly colored papel picado flutters in the air high above many a street in San Antonio, often accompanied by a soundtrack of joyful mariachi classics. But in June, the traditional Mexican decorations get a little visual competition as rainbow flags pop up all over the city in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and instead of “Guantanamera,” you’ll likely hear Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X hits at nearby businesses.
As the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio continues to evolve as both a tourist destination and place that welcomes diverse residents. The drag scene here is damn fun and the city’s collection of popular gay bars and nightclubs cater to a multicultural mix of both LGBTQ+ people and our allies looking for a fun time in a safe space.
Yet queer San Antonio didn’t happen overnight.
If you don’t remember “The Pansy Craze,” that’s probably because you likely weren’t in San Antonio in the 1930s. These drag show performances were some of the earliest instances of LGBTQ+ acceptance in the city, according to Visit San Antonio. By the 1940s and ‘50s, mainstream bars and restaurants began catering to this clientele via special theme nights designed to make safe havens in a time when homosexuality was a crime and certainly not as welcome in Texas as in the west coast or New York City. During this period, Kline’s became a favorite gathering place for lesbians, while Paul’s Grove catered to gay men.
Of course, the 1969 Stonewall riots riled up many cities across the country. In San Antonio, queer people started to demand the right to gather openly. One nightclub, The San Antonio Country, became the de facto birthplace of the civil rights movement for LGBTQ+ people. Three years later, the city had its first Pride parade—a small affair, but the definitive start of something bigger.
Today, Pride San Antonio has grown into a full week of events produced by Gay Pride SA. This year, however, the Pride party gets started a full week ahead of the majority of other events with the city’s first-ever parade on the famous River Walk, officially called the Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration. By bringing a major LGBTQ+ event to the city’s primary tourist destination, San Antonio is boldly making a declaration that everyone is welcome here, a noteworthy move in a state that continues to pass and propose legislation rolling back the equal rights we’ve fought so hard over the decades to achieve.
“[Pride] highlights the critical role that the LGBTQ culture plays in San Antonio, both from a business and individual standpoint,” says Jeff Ivey, President of the San Antonio LGBT Chamber of Commerce. “The city has been very supportive of the LGBTQ community and a lot of work has been done in creating a positive feeling. The LGBTQ business community plays a key role in the overall economic success of San Antonio.”
So if you’ve never been to the Alamo’s home city—or you’ve been several times but never in June—know that Pride Month is one of the most festive times to visit. And San Antonio is a place that loves to host a party.
Here’s how to participate in this year’s two-week-long fiesta (not to be confused with San Antonio’s actual Fiesta), plus places to stay, eat, drink, shop, and otherwise support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
Pride San Antonio events
Get wild with the LGBTQ+ community at the San Antonio Zoo
Friday, June 17
Purchase tickets for the official Pride Week opening party at the zoo after it closes to the public. There will be a kick-off celebration, a night Pride parade through the zoo grounds, a fashion show, and a dance party—all while the animals watch from their habitats.
Head to the San Antonio River Walk for the first Pride Parade on the water
Saturday, June 18
The day-long event starts at the historic La Villita and its Arneson River Theatre, the home base for hours of live entertainment, including music, drag, and dance. It’s also the best vantage point for the parade’s first route along the downtown section of the River Walk. More than 17 barges will glide past spectators decked out in festive attire and waving rainbow flags. Later in the evening, the parade makes a second journey along a different section of the River Walk, traveling between the Lock & Dam and the Historic Pearl.
Raise money for Pride San Antonio at a soccer match
Saturday, June 18
Cheer on the San Antonio FC during the official Pride Night matchup against the Oakland Roots. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales benefit Pride San Antonio.
Party with a RuPaul’s Drag Race winner
Saturday, June 18
The first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Cher impersonator extraordinaire, Chad Michaels, hosts a bevy of drag performers during a fundraising event for Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community.
Show off your golf skills at a debut Pride tournament
Friday, June 24
Grab a putter and hit the links for an inaugural golf tournament, Pride on the Green Texas Scramble. For $125 per person or $500 for a foursome, play a round of golf with a golf cart rental, a commemorative shirt, lunch, and a donation to Pride San Antonio. It all goes down at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Cheer on the floats and participants at one of the largest Pride parades
Saturday, June 25
The Pride “Bigger Than” Texas Parade, the official Pride San Antonio event, kicks off near Crockett Park at the intersection of West Dewey Plaza and Main Avenue, continuing several blocks south to Lexington Avenue. Make life easier by purchasing your $10 ticket in advance. And make sure to get in the perfect Pride frame of mind ahead of the parade with live entertainment, food, beverages, a live wedding, and a health fair among the dozens of attractions and vendors.
Get your adrenaline pumping at the final event of Pride
Sunday, June 26
Officially sanctioned by Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Pride Day brings everyone together for one final celebration with thrill rides galore, live music, a midway dance party featuring The Perry Twins, Pride-themed cocktails and treats, and branded Six Flags Pride merch. For each incredibly discounted $34.99 ticket purchased, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will donate $5 to Pride San Antonio.
Where to stay, eat, drink, and shop
Set up your home base at a San Antonio hotel
The Alamo City is home to several superb hotels and resorts. But if you want to support ally companies in San Antonio, book a room at one of the following Hyatt resorts, which are all sponsors of the Pride parades on the River Walk: Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, Hyatt Place San Antonio/Riverwalk, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, and Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk. You could also opt for the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, for those who want to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city between events.
Celebrate good times (come on!) at an LGBTQ+ bar or club
San Antonio is home to several LGBTQ+ bars and night spots, with many located on The Strip SA, marked by rainbow crosswalks to let you know you’re not in Kansas anymore. Among the popular hangouts are Pegasus, a friendly neighborhood bar by day and dance club by night; Purgatory, a bar known for its male strippers dancers; Sparky’s Pub, an English-style watering hole; Luther’s Cafe (a restaurant and bar with burgers and all-day breakfast) that hosts drag shows every Friday and Saturday night; Knockout, a sports bar with pool tables and other games; and Heat, a dance bar with after hours. One of the oldest and best-known LGBTQ+ bars in San Antonio is the Bonham Exchange, a three-story bar and dance club in a historic building downtown.
Satisfy your hunger at an LGBTQ-owned eatery
When you feel that growl in your tummy, make it a point to patronize one of the city’s LGBTQ-owned culinary businesses. Can’t-miss options include Cake Thieves Bakery & Eatery, a vegetarian/vegan Restaurant; Cafecito, a charcuterie takeout and delivery service; Lick Honest Ice Creams, a cute shop that incorporates local ingredients when possible—and they even have a Pride Month flavor featuring an orange/vanilla ice cream loaded with all-natural rainbow sprinkles; and La Botanica, a vegan restaurant, bar, and community space. Meanwhile, ally business Bakery Lorraine has created a rainbow cookie in celebration of Pride Month, with proceeds benefiting Thrive Youth Center.
Spend your money at an LGBTQ+ shop
By supporting queer entrepreneurs in San Antonio, you help these businesses thrive and make a difference on the local scene. Shop for women’s and gender-neutral fashion from Project Runway winner Anthony Ryan at his boutique on Broadway, COULEUR + BLINDÉ. In addition to sourcing great merchandise, Karolina’s Antiques has become a safe space for the community. No. 9 and Statue of Design was inspired by a trip to New Orleans and features top-quality floral arrangements along with gift items made locally. Very That is quintessentially San Antonio with T-shirts featuring popular phrases often overheard around town, as well as candy and gift items, all with a wink and a twisted sense of humor.
Thank ally businesses by supporting their bottom line
San Antonio boasts hundreds of businesses that support the LGBTQ+ community, but those that ponied up to sponsor the River Walk Pide Parade deserve recognition. They include restaurants and bars Bistr09, Elsewhere Garden, Smoke BBQ + Skybar, The Dakota East Side Ice House, as well as MOV Tours and Next Day Custom Tees.
For more information on the local LGBTQ+ community, check out the Visit San Antonio LGBTQ page.