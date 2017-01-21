The 5 Best San Diego Brewery Crawls, Mapped

North Park/South Park

North Park is hands-down the best beer neighborhood in the city. It’s walkable, bikeable, and perfect for the DIY drinker who wants to experience the best of San Diego beer without an itinerary, with plenty of restaurants and small shops for detours.

Known as “The best beer street in America,” 30th St runs from Adams Ave in Normal Heights, through North Park and South Park, and down into Golden Hill. Serious drinkers will want to focus on the 1.5-mile stretch between Adams Ave and Upas St. Stroll from Fall Brewing to Toronado in minutes, or branch off at 30th and University Ave to visit North Park Beer Company for a pint of the award-winning Hop-Fu! IPA.