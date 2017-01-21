The Best Surf Spots in San Diego, for Every Skill Level

S an Diego was built for surfing, and vice versa. Year-round gentle weather, consistent waves, warm water, beautiful people -- if you're not a surfer when you get here, you should be by the time you leave. Whether you're Laird Hamilton or a pasty Midwesterner swinging through for Comic-Con, you have to get onto a board while in town.

From the forgiving waves of Pacific Beach to the board-breaking La Jolla reefs, this area has produced some of surfing's most storied legends. La Jolla local Butch Van Artsdalen was the first master of Hawaii's famous Pipeline. His buddy Mike Hynson, a member of the world-famous Windansea Surf Club, was featured in the cult classic The Endless Summer. We've given the world design breakthroughs like the "Fish"-style surfboard first shaped by Point Loma resident Steve Lis and christened in the waters at Sunset Cliffs in 1967.