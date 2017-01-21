Why No One Should Underestimate San Diego

I knew San Diego was capable of producing creative people -- Tom Waits and Eddie Vedder and Frank Zappa all started their first bands here -- but I was pretty sure the real artists just got rounded up every few years and put on a Greyhound bound for New York or LA. San Diego couldn't get them to stick around, and it wouldn't keep me either. A year, max.

That year turned to two turned to five to a decade and counting. The San Diego I thought I knew still lives up to its stereotypes every damn day. But when I broadened my definition of the place to include the stuff beyond the beach -- beyond, even, the scar left by the miles-long international border fence that cut the Californias apart 169 years ago -- I found a region far more cosmopolitan and culturally attuned than it gets credit for.