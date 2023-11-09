In Northern Italy, It's Santa Lucia, Not Santa Claus, Who Steals the Show

The legend begins in the 13th century, when a strange eye plague had the city of Verona on its knees. Out of options, the citizens turned to Santa Lucia—a saint who lost both her eyes as part of her martyrdom—to ask for mercy. According to the story, young people were particularly affected by the disease, and so it was decided that a child pilgrimage to the Church of Sant'Agnese—now the site of Verona’s town hall—was in order.

But it was winter, cold and unforgiving, and naturally, the kids didn’t want to go. "Walking In that weather? Absolutely not," they pleaded. Worried that their children would skip out on the blessings of health and good vision if they didn’t buck up and brave the elements, Verona’s parents decided to change tactics. The new plan? Bribery. "If you join us on the pilgrimage, you’ll get candy and toys as soon as we’re home," they said. "All courtesy of Santa Lucia."

Over the years, the tradition planted roots in the town. And as it so often goes, narrative twists were added and rules were adjusted along the way. Today, the people of Verona might all tell you slightly different Santa Lucia origin stories, each molded by their own family lore. "I have to be honest," says Lonardi, wrinkling her nose. "I heard a few bits of this tale here and there, but I don’t think it’s tradition to tell kids about the pilgrimage."

Instead, what was passed down to her was a bit more sinister—not entirely unexpected given that most representations of the saint depict her holding a dish containing her gouged-out eyeballs. "We were told that Santa Lucia was a Madonna-like figure, blind, and a holy protector of the eyes," Lonardi explains. "And if you tried to peek at her on the night she bears gifts, she’d throw sand in your eyes and you’d become blind, too."