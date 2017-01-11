Famous World Landmarks Seen From Space Are Totally Breathtaking

Astronauts have a name for the profound sense of awe they feel when they gaze at the Earth from space: the overview effect. That shift in perspective can lead to a full-blown psychological shift, a deep appreciation for Earth's fragility and connectedness. See the world from far enough away, it seems, and we better understand what it is to be alive, to be human.



It's precisely this effect that Benjamin Grant tries to capture in Overview, a collection of high-resolution satellite images from a company called DigitalGlobe. Each of Grant's photos, painstakingly pieced together from multiple images, conveys that International Space Station view of the planet. We got a preview of some of the spectacular pictures in this book, and Grant gave us insights on what the pictures mean to him.