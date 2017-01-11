The Insanely Beautiful South American Country That Blew Me Away

Nearly a year ago, my friends and I decided we were going to go to Chile. None of us had ever been to South America, and while Machu Picchu and Buenos Aires are typically the go-to first-timer spots -- Chile just called to us. Insane mountainous scenery? Check! Bustling, diverse cities? Yep. Wine that flows like water? Oh, God yes.

We made the journey just this month. And somehow, despite the fact that Chile is the longest country in the world (almost as long as the US is wide, to shine some perspective), we assumed we could see the majority of it in a week. Unless you're Superman, or have excellent frequent-flyer miles, that's virtually impossible. So when you do go to Chile -- and you should -- make sure you're hitting at least some of the spots on this list.