How a Scuba Diver Found Thousands of Sunken Ships Around a New England Island

On a midwinter day, with the wind howling and temperatures frigid enough to freeze the sweat on their skin, twenty-year-old Jim Jenney and his friends went out to sea on a patched-together inflatable life raft. They’d found the 32-man boat discarded behind the US Navy base in Newport, Rhode Island and outfitted it with a makeshift transom and mounted an outboard motor. The group shoved out from the northern tip of Jamestown, where Jenney was born and raised, and into Narragansett Bay. They were on the hunt for the 188-foot tugboat Mount Hope, which struck a shoal and quickly sank during a 1968 storm.

“With the top on, [the raft] looked like a floating tent,” Jenney recalls. “I’m surprised nobody called the Coast Guard and said they saw survivors of a shipwreck or something.”

