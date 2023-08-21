Scuba Diving with Sharks Is the Most Relaxing Vacation I’ve Ever Had

And I’m not the only diver who thinks this way—In fact, it’s become common, cliché even, for people to describe the sport as “meditative.” Similar to yoga or meditation itself, scuba requires presence of mind and deep, diaphragmatic breathing that helps calm the parasympathetic nervous system’s fight or flight response. (Granted that second bit is a bit more mission critical when you’re inhaling and exhaling compressed air out of a regulator.) While I had already experienced this first-hand, and always suspected a week of sustained diving would be much more gratifying than a few quick day tours, there’s a big difference between knowing what’s good for you and actually doing it. Finally taking the leap led to the most relaxing vacation I’ve ever had.

Research shows that spending time outdoors can lower stress and improve our mood, that something inside us seems to respond to the beauty and wonder of nature. Maybe it’s because the wilderness helps us connect to something deeper and more primal. Perhaps these moments give us perspective, allowing us—and our problems—to feel smaller than the world around us. After a week in the Galapagos, I’d argue that diving straight into nature is the best thing you can do for your spirit. Hanging out with 100 hammerheads or swimming into a pulsing bait ball of blacked-striped salema is a great way to grasp just how insignificant you are.