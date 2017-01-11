Travel

Seagull Steals Tourist's GoPro, Films Incredible View of Spanish Islands

YouTube/Martin Lozano

Who needs drones when Mother Nature already has an even better camera vehicle?

A German tourist named Martin Lozano was visiting the Cíes Islands off the coast of Spain when his GoPro camera was stolen from him by a quick-footed, likely hardened criminal.

To add insult to injury, the thief left the camera rolling as he made his escape, and was able to capture an ariel view of the islands that is honestly better than anything Lozano could have gotten himself. 

It's not clear how Lozano was able to retrieve his GoPro, but we imagine there was a heated standoff.

Do you know this seagull? Let us know in the comments. 

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and once had the best hot dog of her life stolen out of her hands by a seagull. Follow her on Twitter for more true crime stories @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

