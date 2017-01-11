This Hyperlapse Video Makes North Korea Actually Look Appealing

Unless you're Dennis Rodman, you've probably got the same opinion of North Korea as the rest of America: it's a locked-down Communist nation, ruled by a ruthless dictator with a terrible hairdo, and there's no way in hell you'd ever go there.

While there's a stack of human rights violations that'd agree with you, the incredibly well-made hyperlapse video below shows the capital city of Pyongyang as you've never seen it before, and is (almost) enticing enough to make you forget your qualms about visiting Kim Jong-un's hood:





The video's creators, JT Singh and Rob Whitworth, produced it in an effort to humanize the North Korean people and provide a counterbalance to the prevailing image of the Hermit Kingdom "as a society defined by reclusiveness and destitution." While they undoubtedly achieved that vision, it's important to take the stellar visuals with a heaping mountain of salt.