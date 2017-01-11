Secrets the Car Rental Companies Don't Want You to Know

The "insurance" that is sold to you is typically one of three different kinds:

1. Damage waiver

This is a waiver of responsibility for the car without paying a deductible. The simplest way to find out if you really need this is by doing a bit of phone dialing. First, ask your car insurance company if you're covered for rental cars, if you have a deductible for rental cars, if there is there a dollar limit to that coverage, and if there are any exclusions. Then ask them if they cover "loss of use" from car rental companies. THEN call your credit card company and ask them the same questions.

For example, certain American Express cards offer A+ premium insurance for very little per trip if you notify them in advance. Many Chase cards offer full car rental coverage in excess of anything not covered by your insurance company so long as the card was used to book and pay for the rental and the rental period does not exceed 30 days (for longer rental periods, you would need to break up the booking). Many cards will require you to go through your insurance first, but some don’t -- so find out.