This Czech Chapel Is Decorated With Human Bones

The Czech Republic’s Cemetery Church of All Saints isn’t your average European cathedral, and it's pretty easy to see why: It’s home to the Sedlec Ossuary, a Roman-Catholic chapel in Kutná Hora and home to the repurposed skeletons of approximately 40,000-70,000 dead people. DIY décor, anyone?

The appropriately named "bone church" boasts a colorful history, one that began long before skulls and femurs were even in the picture. Flashback to the 13th century, when an abbot from the Sedlec monastery returned from Jerusalem with soil from the alleged burial ground of Jesus Christ himself. He sprinkled it throughout the church's cemetery, thus rendering it a widely sought resting place for the dead. The lack of available real estate became particularly problematic after the Bubonic Plague in the 14th century -- the parish found itself overwhelmed with bodies and nowhere to put them -- and a crypt was later erected. The older remains were dug up, cleaned, and stored in said crypt, which -- you guessed it -- filled up pretty quickly too.