Seeing Live Music Is the Secret to Unlocking a New City

It was around 8 pm on a unseasonably balmy June evening in Glasgow, Scotland when I rolled up to the Barrowland Ballroom, a storied venue on the east side of town. Lovingly referred to as “the Barras,” the 1,900-capacity former dancehall stood in fine form. Its towering facade looked like a giant upright pinball machine, with looping letters and shooting stars, not yet illuminated thanks to the bright mid-summer sun. That night, a line snaked around the building, stocked with Glaswegians of all ages—older couples holding hands, college kids in baggy pants and beat up sneakers, groups of women in their 30s rocking dyed hair and jumpsuits, groups of men in their mid- to late-40s embodying a look that can only be described as “aging music critic,” and—somewhat surprisingly—a good number of young people, teenagers with tiny backpacks and tightly curated outfits. The surprise lay in the fact that we were all here to see Le Tigre, a neo-Riot Grrrl electro-punk band that had, until 2023, been on a hiatus that lasted longer than many of these kids had been alive.

But here they were, back in action and taking the stage in a city synonymous with live music (a.k.a. gigs) in the United Kingdom. I had arrived just the day before, coming off a weekend stint in Islay drowning myself in peated whisky at Ardbeg Distillery’s annual Ardbeg Day celebration. I was set to spend the week in Glasgow by myself, getting to know the city via meandering self-guided walking tours, eating haggis and kebabs, ducking into cozy bars, and (mostly) avoiding whisky—or the peated stuff, at least. When I discovered Le Tigre’s tour stop coincided with my visit, I was elated; not only would I be able to catch one of my favorite bands from high school for the first time in decades, but I’d also have the opportunity to soak up Glasgow’s culture in one of my all-time favorite manners.