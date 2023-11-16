Take a Trip Around the World at This Dallas Resort

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

Whether you’re traveling out of state or having a local staycation with friends, every well-rounded excursion deserves a little culture. That may look like stopping at art galleries or museums for a little Renaissance moment or indulging in decadent eats that make you feel like you’re overseas. For a destination that can appease everyone from food lovers to art enthusiasts, consider the Hilton Anatole in downtown Dallas. Located in the heart of the Design District, the 45-acre hotel has a treasure trove of experiences for lovers of the arts and culture. Within its vicinity, you and your crew can visit the Nasher Sculpture Center, Dallas Museum of Art, and the Winspear Opera House. The hotel is also minutes away from Deep Ellum, the Bishop Artists District, and ArtPark Trinity Groves. An extensive collection of notable art In the latest renovation of the building, the premium tower guest rooms in the 27-floor tower have been upgraded to feature a more modern look and feel while staying true to the hotel’s focus on art. The Grand Atrium features 160 feet of reflecting pools, natural stone formations, and trees all sitting under the pièce de résistance: an awe-inspiring 100-foot kinetic sculpture suspended in mid-air, aptly named "Nebula." Crafted using 10 miles of aircraft cable, 1,780 pulleys, and over 4,500 upcycled bicycle reflectors, the intricate sculpture offers an engaging optical illusion. Its perpetual, fluid motion creates the enchanting impression that it’s “breathing” while gracefully gliding through the air. It’s a figure you’ll be pleased to greet when you arrive and longingly gaze at as you leave to return home.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

As you explore the property, you'll encounter an impressive collection of over 1,000 sculptures and artworks from all over the world, the most notable being two segments of the Berlin Wall. Hilton Anatole is also the owner of the 15-ton propeller from the RMS Lusitania, the ocean liner that was torpedoed and sank by a German U-boat, resulting in the indirect launch of the United States entering World World I. Decadent dining options from a French-born and trained chef The creativity continues through the dining services at Hilton Anatole. The food at the hotel is overseen by Executive Chef Arnaud Masset. Born in Paris and raised in France, Masset infuses much of his culture and classical training — from FERRANDI Paris, one of France’s leading culinary schools — into his dishes. He and his team of chefs (many of whom have followed Masset from previous jobs) work to create culinary experiences that guests will not forget at the hotel’s restaurants and events. SĒR Steak + Spirits, the onsite steakhouse headed by Chef Aubrey Murphy, offers a dining experience that includes live music (on the weekends) and stunning views of the Dallas skyline. The drink menu details a selection of specialty whiskeys (available for flights as well) and an extensive collection of over 300 wines to complement your food selections.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE

The food menu includes colossal prawns, octopus with wood-grilled pineapple vinaigrette, and a savory bone marrow appetizer. Meat connoisseurs will appreciate the assortment of cuts to choose from, including The Cadillac (38-ounce tomahawk steak), six-ounce A5 Miyazaki wagyu (cut from a native-breed Japanese kuroge cattle), and a 14-ounce New Zealand rack of elk. For additional dining options, there’s the Media Bar and Grill where folks can grab American-style eats with a beer or cocktail as games play on 27 TVs around the venue. Speaking of sports, Hilton Anatole will also be home to a TopGolf swing suite in early 2024, so make sure to bring your A-game (and competitive spirit) into the new year. After dinner, when your sweet tooth is begging for sugary delights, you can indulge your inner child and grab bulk candy from Something Sweet, the candy shop on the property.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF HILTON ANATOLE