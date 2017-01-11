A New Scourge Has Surpassed Flight Delays as Air Travelers' Worst Pet Peeve

You know how when you're on a plane and you look over and some scourge on humanity is duck-facing into their iPhone so they can announce to the world, "Hey! Look at me! I'm sitting in coach!", you just want to reach over and toss their phone into the beverage cart? Well, you're not alone.



A new survey by MissTravel.com (you know, that site that pairs you with a total stranger for your trip to Mexico) about the aggravations of flying in 2016 found travelers' top pet peeve isn't flight delays. Or baggage fees. Or even the loathsome seat recliners. It’s Snapchat.



Yep, our collective expectations for the airlines have gotten so low that the thing that pisses us off most is people taking selfies.



Admittedly, anyone who feels the need to broadcast their epic journey from LA to Dallas on their Snap Story should probably be washing down their Biscoffs with bleach. But it's pretty amazing that a full 31% of the 35,288 MissTravel members surveyed named "people taking excessive pictures on planes" as the top irritant. Especially considering MissTravel members are largely made up of women looking for free vacations, and the men willing to pay for such trips.



Next on the list was "flight delays," at 28%. More people would rather have their travel plans completely jacked due to "mechanical issues" than watch social media preening in real time. Think about that next time you're bemoaning the lack of geotags on a 737.



"Paid Wi-Fi" came in third at 13%. Presumably these are the people taking said selfies, who are incensed Gogo is charging them $24.95 to post those pictures for the followers they already paid for. "Smelly food" was next at 7%, followed by "people who won't push their luggage through airport security scanners," the top pet peeve of 5% of respondents. No word if any of them had TSA PreCheck.