Sensory Deprivation Tanks Scare the Hell Out of Me, So I Tried One

It's not a Jacuzzi

Sensory deprivation is absolutely nothing like a hot tub, despite its sleek design and all that H2O. The water (265 gallons' worth) is mixed with a whopping 800lb of Epsom salt. Warm it all up to room temperature, and your boat is ready to float.

What I gathered from reading was that I’d be alert, but totally relaxed and in a dream-like state. An hour in the tank was as good as four hours of deep sleep. So I arrived at the studio (Smith & Best, if you're passing through Regina!), downed a glass of wine in the welcome room, and tried to get as mentally prepared as possible.

Rebirth is awkward

Climbing back into the womb is just as clumsy and weird an experience as it sounds. Swimsuits are discouraged inside the tank to keep the skin's stress points totally free, so I got buck-naked and tried to climb in without breaking a leg or spilling water all over the floor.