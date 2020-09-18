In Seoul, An Epic All-Nighter Ends in the Karaoke Room

A night out in Seoul can feel like five nights in one. That may be because the greatest drinking city in the world conducts its evenings on a five-round regimen. Hopping from one location to the next, often until dawn, a high alcohol tolerance and won’t-quit attitude are basically mandatory if you’re partying in Seoul.



At the root of Korea’s formidable drinking culture is the desire to connect with friends and colleagues and unwind after a long day. I think Hooni Kim, the owner of NYC’s Danji, says it best in his new cookbook: Explaining the meaning of hanjan (or having a drink), he writes, "It is the start of a night of laughter and heartfelt conversations with friends, sharing in joy, sharing in heartache."



The high incidence of all-nighters in Seoul might also be a consequence of the subways closing at midnight. Rather than shell out for a cab, people stick around for another cha (or round). The best way to kill time before the trains start up? Singing your face off in a noraebang (a private karaoke room).

Though karaoke was invented by the Japanese, most Koreans would argue they “do it better” -- and with a belly full of pork, a bottle of soju on the table, and your song coming up next, there’s not much point in arguing. Nightclubs and noraebangs in Seoul are currently closed, but assuming you’ll want to blow off some steam when travel opens up and everything stops sucking, Korea will be there to say gunbae (cheers!). Here’s how to pull off an epic night out in Seoul.