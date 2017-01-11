Shark Attacks, Nude Beaches, and More Secrets of the East Coast

Savannah, Georgia might be the most haunted place in America

Where: Savannah, Georgia

The East Coast is full of ghost stories, but Savannah is particularly famous for its paranormal happenings. The site of what is now the Moon River Brewing Company, originally built in 1821, is among the creepiest. The basement is occupied by a malicious spirit named Toby, while the second floor is roamed by Mrs. Johnson: an old lady who reportedly wanders around turning on and off lights while touching people’s faces.

While you’re in town, might as well visit the Pirate’s House too -- it’s the oldest bar in Georgia. A tunnel in the basement of this tavern was used to drag sleeping drunkards out to the waterfront, where they were put on boats against their will. When they awoke, they were at sea. And that’s how pirates were made.