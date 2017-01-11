The Craziest Shark Stories Since Last Year's Shark Week

Seagulls and other birds joined in on the party, while onlookers cast their fishing lines and managed to snag a few fish for themselves -- without the use of bait.

Getting in the water with sharks is already a scary proposition. Then you realize the cage you're in has massive gaps big enough for a Great White to stick its head head in and say hi, and suddenly nothing makes sense anymore.

That's what happened to Paul Whitaker and his companions when they went for a cage diving excursion in the waters off Guadalupe Island, and while the shark didn't actually bite anyone, it's still scary enough to give anyone's "wetsuit" a whole new meaning.

