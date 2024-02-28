Shaun White Once Shipped a Mattress to His Hotel Room
The three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist has gone to great lengths to create the comforts of home, on the road.
In this installment, Shaun White—skateboarder, entrepreneur, three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist and partner with High West Whiskey in their Protect the West environmental initiative—relays to Vanita Salisbury his methods for re-creating the comforts of home while traveling.
Now that I’m retired, there’s way less anxiety when it comes to traveling. There was just so much stress around it before: making it to the place in time, getting to the mountain, getting the course dialed in before competition. Now it's just like, why don't we stay another day? It’s a lot looser and more enjoyable. A lot of the places that I have traveled to many, many times before I'm now seeing again for the first time.
Road trips are great because you see everything a little bit slower. During the pandemic, Nina [Dobrev, my girlfriend] was really on it. She realized that with road trips we could still be quarantined and isolated, but out in the wilderness.
When I’m in a new place I’m either looking for exciting restaurants or experiences. In São Paulo, Brazil I checked out the wavegarden surf technology at Praia Da Grama. Recently in St. Moritz we did the classic Swiss chalet fondue on the mountains. It was so Euro: bowls of cheese, fur throws on the benches, and everyone had goggle tans.
I had trouble with the altitude when I was younger because I had asthma. It was so bizarre. I also didn’t like the cold. Coming from the beach in San Diego I was just thrown out of my element, but I love the sport so I guess I just grew into it. To acclimate to the altitude when I was competing, on the first night I would go straight to an elliptical machine or a bike and exert myself. Or I’d take a steam.
When I get to a new place, I try to create consistency. I'm traveling so much that now I'll travel with a pillow, because I don't want to deal with the hotel pillow. I even traveled with a mattress once. When I was competing in the Olympics in South Korea, I flew my mattress out there. It was a Casper mattress—they come in boxes. I had started sleeping on one and got used to it. So I sent one out there so that when I was sleeping at the Olympics, it felt like I was at home.
Rapid Fire
Window, middle, or aisle seat?
Window. I just like to lock in and not be bothered. And you’re controlling the sunlight.
Pack light or overpack?
I try to pack light, because I know that I'll pick some stuff up. I tried to design pieces for Whitespace that were multifunctional. At one point we were making a mock neck merino wool base layer. I could put a suit or a pea coat over that, or I could go ride with it. I usually travel with a board bag that has all my snow gear in it, a rolling bag for all my normal clothing, and my two carry-ons. I used to lose stuff all the time, but I AirTag everything now.
Favorite way to pass time on a plane?
Either movies or podcasts. I was a million mile flier by the time I was 19. With the amount of time I spend on planes, by now it must have added up to at least a few years. So I'm starting to lean more into podcasts. There’s a podcast called ManTalks. It confronts masculinity stereotypes infused in you as a kid: As a man, you’re supposed to be tough and you’re not supposed to share your feelings, that kind of dude stuff. But when you hear other guys talking about the same thing, it kind of pulls the curtain on the whole James Bond lifestyle. So that’s rad.
What is your biggest travel fear?
Just things wrong with the plane. I try to not watch any plane crash movies on a plane. It's hard sometimes.
Best tip for fighting jet lag?
If I get on a plane and know I’ll reach the destination in the morning, I have to sleep. Taking something for sleep really helps. I take these chocolates packed with melatonin and other natural sleep remedies.
Favorite travel snack?
I bring this packet of this protein powder called Ka'Chava that I use at home in smoothies. When I have it with me I can easily whip it into water and it feels like a meal supplement, rather than just snacking on chips.
Go-to drink order on a plane?
Soda water and lime.
Must-have travel items
I was in France with Nina and we were at some flea market and she said, “We need to buy this vase.” And I’m like, well, then I'm lugging it home. I used to travel with soft cases all the time but now I go to so many cool places and I want to bring something home, and a lot of the time it’s fragile. So now I have the hard case and it protects it.
It captures the whole 360 of what's going on. Normally I would film straight through and do a whole run shooting forward, and then do another run where you can see me, and edit it together.
They're super light, super comfortable, but also the footbed is wool. So it’s the most comfortable thing on a plane, where sometimes you're stuck there, freezing.
Nina turned me onto it. She’s a skin pro; we'll get on the plane and she’ll put on a face mask—that's next level. They say that if you sleep on silk you don’t wake up with line indents. It has a silk pillowcase, and it’s easy to roll up and take with you.
It’s about creating an environment. I either go for brown noise or rainforest. But I’ve accidentally bumped it sometimes to storm. So you fall asleep and all of a sudden there's thunder, and your dreams get a little wild.
When I get to a hotel, I fully move in. I hang all my stuff, I plug in the computer, and I make it calm by lighting a candle. Those things kind of make you feel like, I'm here. I'm settled.