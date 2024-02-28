Shaun White Once Shipped a Mattress to His Hotel Room

Now that I’m retired, there’s way less anxiety when it comes to traveling. There was just so much stress around it before: making it to the place in time, getting to the mountain, getting the course dialed in before competition. Now it's just like, why don't we stay another day? It’s a lot looser and more enjoyable. A lot of the places that I have traveled to many, many times before I'm now seeing again for the first time.

Road trips are great because you see everything a little bit slower. During the pandemic, Nina [Dobrev, my girlfriend] was really on it. She realized that with road trips we could still be quarantined and isolated, but out in the wilderness.

When I’m in a new place I’m either looking for exciting restaurants or experiences. In São Paulo, Brazil I checked out the wavegarden surf technology at Praia Da Grama. Recently in St. Moritz we did the classic Swiss chalet fondue on the mountains. It was so Euro: bowls of cheese, fur throws on the benches, and everyone had goggle tans.

I had trouble with the altitude when I was younger because I had asthma. It was so bizarre. I also didn’t like the cold. Coming from the beach in San Diego I was just thrown out of my element, but I love the sport so I guess I just grew into it. To acclimate to the altitude when I was competing, on the first night I would go straight to an elliptical machine or a bike and exert myself. Or I’d take a steam.

When I get to a new place, I try to create consistency. I'm traveling so much that now I'll travel with a pillow, because I don't want to deal with the hotel pillow. I even traveled with a mattress once. When I was competing in the Olympics in South Korea, I flew my mattress out there. It was a Casper mattress—they come in boxes. I had started sleeping on one and got used to it. So I sent one out there so that when I was sleeping at the Olympics, it felt like I was at home.