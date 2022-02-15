Shipwrecks and Top Secret WWII Sites Await on the Island of Moonrise Kingdom

A scuba diver breaks the surface of gently lapping waves and, with a tank on their back and black flippers flapping, walks up onto a pebbly beach and into a WWII bunker. They could have come from a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean; they could be heading to a secret undercover fort; or they could have emerged just to have a boogie on the beach, the way the main characters of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom did at this very location.

All of these scenarios are very real possibilities here. Because in addition to being the site where two fictional kids propped up a record player and danced a jig in their underwear, Jamestown—a village situated on Conanicut Island, just off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island—is a popular spot for scuba diving, for exploring abandoned forts where undercover WWII operations once took place, and for traipsing amid the lighthouses and shipwrecks that line the rough Atlantic coast. Though it may seem sleepy from above, Jamestown’s history reads more like a film script than reality: Traces of war and epic journeys await underground and underwater, and its unusual charm lies in its isolation and gruffness.

From a top-secret lab disguised as a seaside bungalow to a majestic house alone on a rock surrounded by the sea, this quintessential New England town has so many strange adventures beneath its sweet, put-together surface that Wes Anderson may as well have invented it himself. As you’re walking around, just remember: If you see a cute cottage, it might have once sunken a submarine.