Shipwrecks and Top Secret WWII Sites Await on the Island of Moonrise Kingdom
The story behind this island is like a real Wes Anderson plot.
A scuba diver breaks the surface of gently lapping waves and, with a tank on their back and black flippers flapping, walks up onto a pebbly beach and into a WWII bunker. They could have come from a shipwreck at the bottom of the ocean; they could be heading to a secret undercover fort; or they could have emerged just to have a boogie on the beach, the way the main characters of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom did at this very location.
All of these scenarios are very real possibilities here. Because in addition to being the site where two fictional kids propped up a record player and danced a jig in their underwear, Jamestown—a village situated on Conanicut Island, just off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island—is a popular spot for scuba diving, for exploring abandoned forts where undercover WWII operations once took place, and for traipsing amid the lighthouses and shipwrecks that line the rough Atlantic coast. Though it may seem sleepy from above, Jamestown’s history reads more like a film script than reality: Traces of war and epic journeys await underground and underwater, and its unusual charm lies in its isolation and gruffness.
From a top-secret lab disguised as a seaside bungalow to a majestic house alone on a rock surrounded by the sea, this quintessential New England town has so many strange adventures beneath its sweet, put-together surface that Wes Anderson may as well have invented it himself. As you’re walking around, just remember: If you see a cute cottage, it might have once sunken a submarine.
Gaze upon 10 lighthouses—and a thousand shipwrecks
Narragansett Bay—yes, the same place that inspired the dive-bar beer—has 17 lighthouses, 10 of which surround Jamestown. When an area needs that many watch out! beacons, that can only mean one thing: tons of shipwrecks. Despite all the giant lights and blaring foghorns surrounding Jamestown—including Plum Beach Lighthouse, Dutch Island Lighthouse, Rose Island Lighthouse, Conanicut Lighthouse, and Beavertail Lighthouse—there were still more than 1,000 crashed and sunken vessels here.
“Bringing your ship into Narragansett Bay is very definitely something that is not easy,” says Rosemary Enright, member of the Jamestown collections committee. “It’s too dangerous. With a big ship, you have to know the currents, where the unmarked rock is, that kind of thing.”
More than 400 of the crashes in this area were due to stormy weather, but some of the stories are much juicier. You have your smattering of sunken Revolutionary War ships, a vessel called Lord Sandwich that crashed in 1778 near Newport and is believed to be the ship Captain Cook used to sail around the world, quite a few old boats used in the 1870s for torpedo practice, and one schooner that sank after hitting a US submarine in 1920.
But maybe the best story is that of Busy, which crashed near Beavertail Lighthouse because of a mutiny. When the crew aboard Busy raised alarm flags, the mutineers (who had been mostly drunk) were captured, removed in irons, and—according to two newspapers in 1844—one culprit was even “set adrift.”
Another incident that underlines the importance of the lighthouses is the story of Island Queen, which crashed in 1869, because it mistook a light in a residential window for the lighthouse. Afterwards, people in the area were advised to close their shades at night. (Those must have been some pretty strong candles.)
Trying and failing to disguise a bombproof seaside cottage
Being an island at the entrance to a bay meant you were pretty hard to see in the dark. On top of creating a sense of seclusion that many locals relish, the remote location also turned out to be an advantage during WWII.
On the sites of what are now Beavertail State Park and Fort Wetherill State Park, the US government built forts, gun-filled batteries, bunkers, and facilities for spying, sending coded messages, and developing weaponry. It was here near Beavertail Lighthouse, at a site called Spraycliff Observatory, that military scientists developed advanced radar to find moving objects in the dark. Ironic, perhaps, that an island which once used giant lights and horns to find lost ships became a place where invisible and silent radar scanned for enemy vessels out there in the night fog.
To set up these operations, the military (you know, being the military) claimed chunks of land, kicked out locals, and built secret, undercover facilities. One was disguised as a seaside cottage and cleverly nicknamed Bombproof Cottage C-1. Its basement bunker was complete with 3-foot concrete walls, steel blast doors, poison gas filters, an escape hatch, desks with telephones, and a big map of the Rhode Island coastline on a metal sheet lined with little ship magnets—in other words, a giant battleship game board.
The cottage had three fake windows backed by solid concrete, enclosing a radio room within, while in some other windows sat lamps blinking out Morse Code. Colored lights and flags gave secret messages to nearby ships who used telescopes and binoculars to see and decode them. Innocent New England shingles, quaint wood trimmings, and even grazing livestock—who we can also assume had fake mustaches, too—all helped the disguise look as genuine as possible.
It’s probably worth noting that Bombproof Cottage C-1 also had giant radar and radio towers next to it, which you’d think would be a dead giveaway. And you’d be correct. The other side pretty much knew about this “secret,” as well as the other forts and batteries around the island, so there wasn’t much action in the bay, other than the sinking of a German U boat… and a US ship that accidentally torpedoed another US ship. Sometimes, it’s the thought that counts.
Where to explore WWII ruins along ocean cliffs
In the waters around Jamestown, you can scuba dive to see the remains of nautical vessels ranging from an anchor to a submarine-catching net (imagine an ENORMOUS butterfly net, but underwater). Beginner divers can get their sea legs at the beach at Fort Wetherill, but for some explorations, you’ll need to be pretty advanced. “There are a couple submarines that were sunk off the coast,” says Enright. “But those are burial grounds, so there are limits to what you can do there.”
But you can also check out the ruins of many WWII facilities on foot, above water. Rhode Island got the land back from the military after the cold war in the ‘80s and turned the swaths of land into state parks. Beavertail State Park and Fort Wetherill State Park both sit on rocky, pointy tips of the island and have expansive views of the ocean.
Many of the facilities were bulldozed, so you can’t see buildings like Spraycliff Observatory anymore. If you wander along the Red Dot Trail in Beavertail State Park, you’ll mostly see woods, but amid the overgrowth you can see out-of-place concrete foundations, the top of the old cistern, and bits of rusted equipment throughout. If you do go treasure-hunting, know that most of the treasure is actually in the sweeping seascape views along the trails.
Bombproof Cottage C-1, though, is still out there; its more official name is Fort Burnside, which is now a private residence and appointment-only radio museum. However, you won’t find it listed on any map, and it’s notoriously difficult to make an actual appointment, so tourist are less likely to find where X marks the spot. Just know it’s out there.
Places that are more accessible to the public include the gun-holding batteries at Beavertail, which now have grassy hills grown over the tops, so you can picnic on top of them while looking out into the ocean. You could also wander into the tunnels of graffitied bunkers at Fort Wetherill and dare yourself about how far into the dark you’re willing to go, or have a fancy party or wedding at Wetherledge, leasing the property and staying in the old home that was once an officer’s club.
Boy scout troops become a Wes Anderson trope
One more building captures the attention of all who come to Jamestown; it's offshore, but difficult not to stare at. When the government ramped up to build war facilities, they seized property from residents, including one very pissed-off rich guy. When a cousin of the well-to-do Wharton family realized his summer home would get pulverized in order to build Fort Wetherill, he decided to build his new vacation spot somewhere no one could get to: out on a rock in the middle of the ocean. Clingstone might not resemble the polished mansions you’ll find just across the water in Newport, but its rough, salty, and remote structure is exactly what makes it so appealing to sightseers and aesthetes like director Wes Anderson.
If the thought of soldiers making bad disguises, sending secret flag messages, and accidentally blowing each other up sounds a bit like boy scouts pretending to play war, then you can see how fitting Jamestown was as a backdrop for Anderson’s coming-of-age hit, Moonrise Kingdom. In the film, orphan boy Sam Shakusky goes rogue from his boy scout troop, Camp Ivanhoe. He wanders across the island to make like bandits with his sweetheart Suzie Bishop, while the other scouts go on a poorly executed mission to track him down before an oncoming storm hits the island.
Today, you can navigate your own way through a few of the movie’s most iconic sites. Suzie’s picture-perfect New England home is set in Conanicut Lighthouse at the northern tip of Jamestown. Throughout the movie, Sam and Suzie make their way south across the island, meeting up at Watson Farm (which is open for tours and activities) and trekking their way to Fort Wetherill State Park, where they set up camp in the scuba diving cove and dance the beach in their underwear. (Fun fact: the real-life local boy scout group installed two diving shelves in the cove, which seem like they would be Camp Ivanhoe-approved.)
The movie is charmingly gruff, a little moody at times, a world of it’s own cut off from everywhere, and has whimsical settings like perfectly arranged pictures. In other words, it’s Jamestown.