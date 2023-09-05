This Legendary London Nightlife Hub Has a Bar to Suit Every Taste

London is among the most vibrant cities on earth. A sprawling landscape as dynamic as it is diverse, there’s a neighborhood for every type of taste. Finding one that suits you is as easy as considering your mood and the hour of day. And when you’re feeling up for world class nightlife, Shoreditch should sit atop your shortlist.

The district’s status as the hipster hub of Hackney might seem like a 21st Century advent, but it’s been the epicenter of the city’s artsy East End for centuries. Shoreditch is where Shakespeare staged his first plays. In the Victorian era, the area housed countless theaters and music halls. Today you can tap into that proud past by visiting any number of legendary locales.

Ready for a night out worthy of the history books? We’ve got you with this guide to Shoreditch’s legendary nightlife scene. Even within the neighborhood, there are a ton of options to appeal to different needs, so we’ve broken things down by way of what you’re seeking to see—and to hear. But whichever side of Shoreditch you visit, you can be sure that a jolly good time awaits.