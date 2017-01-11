Travel

Devouring Sichuan Roast Rabbit in Chengdu, China

This week on "The Explorers," Thrillist's new globe-trotting food show, we rejoin Trevor James (aka The Food Ranger) in Chengdu, China for part two of his Sunday morning stroll through the farmers market. Check out the episode to see Trevor take down Southwestern Chinese specialties like fermented tofu with lamb broth, silkworm pupae, and more. Do you crave additional Southwestern Chinese delights? Perhaps some next-level sheep's head butchery? You should probably watch part one.

