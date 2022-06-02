Meet Sid Williams-Heath, Who’s Advancing Inclusion in Small-Town Florida Through Art

What new projects do you have coming up?

From a theater standpoint, our next big production will be A Chorus Line, which is the most Center thing I can think of—it has dancing, acting, women, gays, it has people in between who don’t care what their affiliation is. And then we open next season as big and loud and proud as we can with Rodgers and Hammerstein’sCinderella. We’ve been wanting to do it, and it will be the biggest thing in every way that we’ve ever done. One of my favorite things that we do every year is called Cabaret. It’s a celebration of art: It’s got drag queens and sketch artists, we’ve got culinary and cocktail art, all this art in one place. We had a holiday-themed cabaret this year to celebrate all the holidays we missed during COVID, so we had a 12-foot birthday cake for America with a Hamilton drag queen popping out, a sultry Valentine’s room, a Christmas and Kwanzaa and Hanukkah room, a New Year’s ball drop every hour, a Halloween glow stick party, and everywhere that you turned there was art.