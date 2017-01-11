I Went on a Silent Retreat That Lived Up to the Hype

I spent three days meditating in the mountains of Australia during which I barely said a word. I thought I'd hate it. Instead, it changed the way I've thought about my own mind in the years since.

My friend Sarah randomly proposed one day that we sign up for a meditation retreat at the Vipassana Meditation Centre in Blackheath, New South Wales, about two hours west of Sydney in the Blue Mountains. I was skeptical enough, but per most of life's best moments, I said "fuck it" and we were on our way.

A short train ride from Sydney brought us to the meditation compound. There, the proprietors separated us into men's and women's quarters so we would not be "distracted." It was then that I learned we would not be able to speak for the rest of our stay. Things were about to get interesting.