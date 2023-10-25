The Ultimate Guide to Singapore Nightlife

When it comes to global travel destinations, it’s no secret that Singapore is on the tinier side. Measuring in at just over 283 square miles, this pint-sized country is just a hair smaller than New York City—yet this curious microstate comes equipped with one of the most robust drinking and dining scenes on planet earth. Historically imbued with a multicultural culinary landscape that marries Chinese, Malaysian, Tamil, and British flavors, Singapore also excels at the art of mixology, providing tourists and locals alike with a treasure trove of high-end cocktails bars to explore.

On your next trip to Southeast Asia, don’t miss out on these dazzling speakeasies, breweries, and hotel bars, each one providing ample insight into the fascinating history of the Little Red Dot.