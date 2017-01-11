Travel

Watch the World's Longest Hybrid Coaster and Try Not to Pee Your Pants

By Published On 05/04/2015 By Published On 05/04/2015
YouTube user Six Flags Magic Mountain

Bust out the Depends, because Six Flags Magic Mountain is about to unleash yet another frightening, record-breaking roller coaster sure to send your bladder into a tizzy.
 
Twisted Colossus is set to begin scaring riders on May 23, 2015. Measuring 5,000ft in length, the coaster breaks the record for world’s longest hybrid coaster. It combines the rickety, this-is-gonna-kill-me-at-any-second-but-I-kinda-like-it feeling of a wooden coaster with modern technologies -- hence the hybrid coaster thing. The ride whips around for a total of four minutes, striking fear into the hearts of its passengers with a 116ft-tall drop at an 80-degree pitch and a 360-degree twist.
 
It also boasts a “High Five” feature, where trains face one another during a tight turn, making riders come close enough to “high five" and smell each other’s fear.
 
Take a virtual ride below.


Kara King is a Thrillist intern and SoCal native. She is still trying to make sense of this strange, worldwide phenomenon called “weather.” Follow her attempts to live without all that sunshine at @karatillie.

