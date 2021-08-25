Your Treehouse Awaits at This Woodsy Retreat in the Pacific Northwest

And even amongst the boundless beauty to be found in Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge stands apart. Aside from the Columbia River itself, which meanders through the lush evergreen hills, you’ll find the famed Multnomah Falls, just one of many waterfalls to be found along the Old Gorge Highway.

Scattered about are plenty of opportunities for kayaking, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, and hiking—including the Pacific Crest Trail, which lets out just around the corner from Skamania so that you can emerge from the woods and be in front of the fireplace in minutes.

A stay at Skamania is certainly not cheap. But if you’re looking to splurge on a rejuvenating trip worth writing home about—whether for an anniversary, a honeymoon, or just a stand-out weekend for that special lumberjack-type in your life—there’s hardly a better place to do it than from a little cabin suspended in the trees.