SkyMall Making a Triumphant Return to a Seatback Near You

It turns out the glory days of browsing through hilarious junk like beer pagers and human slingshots are, thankfully, not over.

SkyMall, or your in-flight guilty pleasure catalog packed with mostly-useless -- but damn amusing -- crap, will finally come back to airplane seat pockets sometime this year, the company announced on Twitter. The news comes just months after SkyMall's former parent company, Xhibit, filed for bankruptcy, leaving many airline passengers to wonder where they'd buy an all-corner brownie pan, or a pet observation porthole. What's the point of flying if you can't actually contemplate a magic wand remote? There isn't one.
 


According to a report by the Huffington Post, SkyMall's new parent company, C&A Marketing, said the catalog's triumphant return should happen sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. However, it's currently unclear what airlines will choose to carry the catalog again. Advice to airlines: you should all carry SkyMall.

A C&A Marketing spokesperson said fliers can expect a new and improved SkyMall full of "more of the innovative, fun cool products," according to the report. But until we can actually get our hands on the upcoming capitalism masterpiece, we'll have to settle for browsing through all that delightfully weird shit on SkyMall's online store.

Thrillist has reached out to SkyMall for more information.

Update - 1pm ET: A SkyMall spokesperson confirmed the catalog's return later this year, and provided the following statement from Chaim Pikarski, Executive Vice president of C&A Marketing:

"[W]e are looking to add more of the innovative, fun cool products that people are looking for, but that are still in keeping with the DNA of SkyMall. SkyMall has always been about serving a particular need, a travel gadget that you can’t find anywhere else but that serves a real purpose. That is what we are bringing more of, but we will still keep some of the crazy ‘look at that products’ that add excitement as well."

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loved paging through SkyMall as a kid, circling the things he wanted with a pen. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

