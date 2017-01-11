SkyMall Making a Triumphant Return to a Seatback Near You



According to a report by the Huffington Post, SkyMall's new parent company, C&A Marketing, said the catalog's triumphant return should happen sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. However, it's currently unclear what airlines will choose to carry the catalog again. Advice to airlines: you should all carry SkyMall.

A C&A Marketing spokesperson said fliers can expect a new and improved SkyMall full of "more of the innovative, fun cool products," according to the report. But until we can actually get our hands on the upcoming capitalism masterpiece, we'll have to settle for browsing through all that delightfully weird shit on SkyMall's online store.