Small American Cities With the Coolest Architecture

Taos, New Mexico

If you want Southwestern-style adobe architecture, there is no state better than New Mexico to find it. And if you're looking for OLD Southwestern-style adobe architecture, there is nowhere better than Taos. The Taos Pueblo has been occupied for nearly a millennium -- that is one thousand years -- and has been inhabited for all of that time, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the country. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with about 150 people who live inside year-round.

Taos itself has recently become a trendy ski haven and is also known for the Taos art colony, established over 100 years ago. The rest of the town is filled with that same Southwestern adobe architecture -- check out the Taos Plaza and the Taos Downtown Historic District -- though the Pueblo is by far the oldest of the lot. And, for a nice little aesthetic contrast, Taos also happens to be the landing place of preference for architect Michael Reynolds' Earthships, passive solar houses made of natural and recycled materials designed and built by Earthship Biotecture in and around Taos.