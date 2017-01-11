The Best Way to Experience Alaska in 7 Days

"You are a guest in nature's house"

The areas we cruised through were remote and narrow, places that don't usually see many humans. So the animals we encountered had one of two reactions to us: intense curiosity or dismissing us as inedible and therefore pointless.

The first night we pulled up to a rock topped with Steller sea lions. They all kind of looked over at us with expressions like, "You coming through here? Cool. Don't drink the good beer." Then went back to doing whatever it is Steller sea lions do.

Another night we had a campfire on the beach. A small family of bears decided they'd like to join us for some s'mores and "Kumbaya." They moseyed over to our fire pit, unfazed by our guides' blasting airhorns, and peered in like that kid who wasn't invited to the party. Before they got close enough to be a threat, the tide came up and doused our fire -- nature letting us know, "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."