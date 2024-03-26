The Stars Are Aligning for a Round of Eclipse Baseball
2017 saw the first-ever eclipse delay in professional baseball history—and 2024’s total solar eclipse coincides with MLB’s Opening Day.
Leave it to a planetary geologist to realize the stars are aligning. In the runup to the August 2017 solar eclipse—the first in almost 90 years to reach both the Pacific and the Atlantic US coasts—NASA scientist Noah Petro studied a map of the Oregon-to-South Carolina shadow forecast and wondered which baseball stadiums would fall within the 73-mile-wide path of totality. He then set about cold-emailing teams to ask how he and NASA might help turn their upcoming games into celestial watch parties.
He told the clubs that, to the best of his research, no American sporting event had ever been interrupted by a solar eclipse. In 1932, the Cubs won a game in Chicago as a partial eclipse offered Wrigley Field a dollop of extra shade. That eclipse’s path of totality was actually more than 600 miles away and included Boston, where the Red Sox rescheduled their matchup to avoid the event. For two outdoor pursuits so ripe for group viewing, baseball games and eclipses simply didn’t have much history between them.
“There was a cricket match in India in 1980 that was moved a day,” Petro says. “I couldn’t find any examples in baseball history of a professional game interrupted, at least that was recorded.”
All that changed in 2017. Petro connected with a short-season Northwest League club called the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes whose astronomically inclined brass happened to have been counting down the days to the eclipse since 2014. With Petro’s help, the Oregon-based team got the go-ahead to schedule April 21’s home game for the absurdly early hour of 9:35 am on the big day.
Fans began lining up outside the park before dawn, eagerly snatching up the free branded eclipse safety glasses handed out at the entrance. In the lead-up to totality, Petro and other NASA scientists chatted with the folks in the stands. They were cutting it pretty close—eclipse-fueled gridlock on the highways kept the visiting Hillsboro Hops from reaching the park until the last possible moment. Thankfully, however, the planets aligned (so to speak). Shortly after the Hops’ arrival, Volcanoes pitcher Alejandro De La Rosa, clad in a specially designed “Eclipsefest” jersey, took the mound for half an inning before the umps paused the game. For the next hour or so, everyone in attendance gawked at the ultimate fly ball lost in the sun.
“Minor league baseball has the spirit of, ‘We’re going to try this thing, we’re going to do this thing,’” Petro says. “Having an eclipse happen in the summertime, in North America—it was plausible that a delay [like that] had never happened before.”
'You could hear a pin drop'
Brad Shank knew he had one of the hottest tickets in the country. In the runup to the 2017 eclipse, the president of the Single-A Columbia Fireflies watched as people from all over the 48 contiguous states snapped up tickets to their August 17 home battle against Georgia’s Rome Emperors (née Braves). Of course, this wasn’t their typical summertime turnout—smack-dab in the path of totality, this particular game would fall completely under the moon’s shadow at 2:40 pm. “Everyone who came got a pair of solar eclipse glasses,” he says. “It was as packed as I’ve ever seen it.”
When Shank heard in early February that the South Carolina capital was setting itself up as a destination for eclipse tourists, his immediate thought was, Why don’t we play a game in the middle of it and see what happens? For the next 18 months, the Fireflies’ staff worked with the city to plan for every contingency possible.
With every ticket inside the 9,077-seat stadium sold—in the dog days of August, no less—the gamble seemed to be paying off. The teams went about covering their bases. They got permission from their respective Major League parent clubs to pause the game during the height of the planetary movement. In anticipation of the delay, both teams opted to start the game with relief pitchers rather than their normal starters so as not to disrupt the normal rotation. In a stroke of luck, the previously stormy skies dissipated just before gametime. And as the hour approached, everyone in the building looked excitedly ahead to the mid-inning break indicating it was time to drop their gloves and stare at the sky.
Then, with the eclipse moments away, the home plate umpire made a call that didn’t sit right with Fireflies’ manager Jose Leger, who dutifully marched out to argue in his batter’s defense. Shank, standing by the dugout, watched in disbelief as his manager and the umpire jawed and jabbered… all while the sun and moon were taking their places.
"That was by far the coolest and most unique thing I’ve ever witnessed in a ballpark."
— Brad Shank, Single-A Columbia Fireflies president
Frustrated, the ump finally ejected Leger from the game. As the manager headed into the clubhouse, Shank breathed a sigh of relief—until the umpire called something out behind the retreating Leger, and the skipper dashed back to continue the row.
As the solar system’s internal clock ticked louder and louder, the disgruntled manager at last cleared off. The ballplayers responded swiftly with a final out. The ump suspended play. And then both teams put on eclipse glasses and lay on the grass in foul territory, eyes focused on the sky while Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” blasted over the speakers and the glow-in-the-dark lettering on the Fireflies’ special eclipse-themed jerseys lit up. The temperature dipped from the mid-90s into the mid-80s.
“9,000 people in the ballpark and you could hear a pin drop,” Shank says. “I don’t know how to explain it—I’ve worked in minor league baseball for 20 years and that was by far the coolest and most unique thing I’ve ever witnessed in a ballpark.”
As he drank in the scene, Shank noticed that his ejected manager had snuck back onto the field. He was splayed on the ground beside the umpire who had just tossed him out, both of them gazing up at the corona in perfect silence.
By the end of that day, a total of five other minor league outfits across the country had treated fans to their own game-delaying celestial stretch. And their experiences would prove that trying to mix the precision of the solar system with baseball’s freewheeling ways has pitfalls not even NASA could predict.
Eclipse delays ahead?
Alas, most of this season’s pro baseball games will only barely overlap with the upcoming eclipse on Monday, April 8—if 2017 was a line drive, 2024 will be merely a foul tip.
Two Major League parks will find themselves parked within the path of totality: Globe Life Field, home to the World Series-winning Texas Rangers, and the Cleveland Guardians’ Progressive Field. At present, neither team is planning much to mark the event.
At 1:40 pm local time, the Dallas area will experience totality but not a game stoppage. The Rangers say they’ll begin their game against the aptly scheduled Houston Astros as normal, more than five hours after the eclipse does its thing.
When totality hits northeastern Ohio at 3:15 pm local time, at least a few fans might be watching from the bleachers. The Guardians say they plan to open their doors at 2 pm for their 5 pm home opener against the White Sox, so ticket-holders who want to make a real day of it can pair batting practice with a full two-and-a-half hours of partial-to-total eclipse viewing. The moon will start to amble across the sun at 1:59 pm the peak at 3:15 pm before making its exit at 4:28 pm, some 40 minutes before the ceremonial first pitch.
Unfortunately, when it comes to minor leaguers in the path, the day of the week will undoubtedly harsh the vibe as a league-wide scheduling change recently designated Mondays as a permanent day off. Yet a couple of enthusiastic clubs are planning events nonetheless. The Double-A Arkansas Travelers will sport eclipse-themed jerseys for their weekend series, and on Monday morning, they’ll open their park in North Little Rock for a fine day of playing hooky, complete with beer, concessions, and BYO telescopes. In Western New York, the Triple-A Buffalo Bison will host four NASA scientists at a watch party for anyone who wants to get a lesson in planetary science while kicking back in the team’s 16,000-seat downtown ballpark.
"It was like a higher being cleared away the clouds and we could see the corona as a group."
— Doug Scopel, Triple-A Nashville Sounds general manager
Those events promise to be smooth sailing, relatively speaking, because they don’t get tangled up with an actual baseball game. Unlike the NBA’s 12-minute quarters or professional soccer’s standard 45-minute halves, America’s Pastime famously doesn’t set time limits on the length of its games, making them notoriously difficult to schedule around. In 2017, as the moon’s shadow sped across America at 1,500 mph, some clubs opted to complement the game with the eclipse, rather than entwine them. The Triple-A Nashville Sounds began their clash against the Iowa Cubs about 90 minutes after totality passed over central Tennessee, playing in front of a crowd that had packed in a few hours beforehand to witness the eclipse.
“Leading up to it, we had educational pieces, people talking about what to expect, safety instructions—astronomical types of things,” recalls Sounds assistant general manager Doug Scopel. Inside the park, clouds dotted the sky as the eclipse kicked off while onlookers chatted and listened to presentations. Seconds before totality hit, Scopel says, “it was like a higher being cleared away the clouds and we could see the corona as a group.” People took off their glasses for a moment and stared in awe as a hush descended over the stands.
“Especially in the minor leagues, the buzzword is always ‘fan experience,’” Scopel says. “It’s not like we called and scheduled an eclipse, but we get 75 games here a year, and we try to make each one special in its own way.”
South Carolina’s Charleston RiverDogs were the last ballpark to see the eclipse in action that day. Like the Sounds, they waited until after the big show to play, but opened the gates early enough for the sellout crowd to file in, find their seats, watch NASA launch a balloon from the outfield to get aerial shots of the eclipse, and then—why not?—enjoy a ballgame.
“I’ve seen a thousand fireworks shows at this point in my career,” says Ben Abzug, senior vice president of the RiverDogs. “That doesn’t get me going. But a kid who’s never seen fireworks before? That’s what I look for. For the eclipse, damn near 100% of people were having that experience here at the ballpark, communally.”