The Stars Are Aligning for a Round of Eclipse Baseball

All that changed in 2017. Petro connected with a short-season Northwest League club called the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes whose astronomically inclined brass happened to have been counting down the days to the eclipse since 2014. With Petro’s help, the Oregon-based team got the go-ahead to schedule April 21’s home game for the absurdly early hour of 9:35 am on the big day.

Fans began lining up outside the park before dawn, eagerly snatching up the free branded eclipse safety glasses handed out at the entrance. In the lead-up to totality, Petro and other NASA scientists chatted with the folks in the stands. They were cutting it pretty close—eclipse-fueled gridlock on the highways kept the visiting Hillsboro Hops from reaching the park until the last possible moment. Thankfully, however, the planets aligned (so to speak). Shortly after the Hops’ arrival, Volcanoes pitcher Alejandro De La Rosa, clad in a specially designed “Eclipsefest” jersey, took the mound for half an inning before the umps paused the game. For the next hour or so, everyone in attendance gawked at the ultimate fly ball lost in the sun.

“Minor league baseball has the spirit of, ‘We’re going to try this thing, we’re going to do this thing,’” Petro says. “Having an eclipse happen in the summertime, in North America—it was plausible that a delay [like that] had never happened before.”

'You could hear a pin drop'

Brad Shank knew he had one of the hottest tickets in the country. In the runup to the 2017 eclipse, the president of the Single-A Columbia Fireflies watched as people from all over the 48 contiguous states snapped up tickets to their August 17 home battle against Georgia’s Rome Emperors (née Braves). Of course, this wasn’t their typical summertime turnout—smack-dab in the path of totality, this particular game would fall completely under the moon’s shadow at 2:40 pm. “Everyone who came got a pair of solar eclipse glasses,” he says. “It was as packed as I’ve ever seen it.”

When Shank heard in early February that the South Carolina capital was setting itself up as a destination for eclipse tourists, his immediate thought was, Why don’t we play a game in the middle of it and see what happens? For the next 18 months, the Fireflies’ staff worked with the city to plan for every contingency possible.