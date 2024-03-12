Meet the Solar Eclipse Task Force, a.k.a. Astronomy’s Captain Planet
The supergroup of pro and amateur astronomers, science writers, educators, and eclipse chasers is teaming up to help the public experience the big day in style.
Growing up on the Navajo reservation in Northwest New Mexico, Cody Cly would often look to the stars. It was hard not to. “There are a lot of dark skies out there,” says the 31-year-old. “You notice the same stars every night, and you just wonder about them sometimes.” Now at the University of Texas working on a PhD in physics and astronomy, Cly remembers when his parents would take him outside to see meteor showers. It might be why he’s currently studying the habits of space dust. “Culturally, the Navajo believe we came from space dust, and will return to the universe,” he explains.
Meteor showers may be a wonder to behold but traditionally for the Navajo, eclipses are the opposite. On April 8, when many of us in North America will tip our faces skyward as the moon gradually shrouds the sun, on Navajo Nation—the largest Native American reservation in the US, covering parts of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico—some Diné (the Navajo word for “the people”) are doing what they can to avoid it. Navajo tribal tradition dictates that the time the celestial energy source of the sun is diminished by the moon should be spent in solemn prayer, reflection, and rest.
“Those who practice traditions will not view the eclipse and probably not venture far from home the day of, and will stay inside during the event,” says Cly. Physical activity should be limited, with no eating, drinking, or sleeping allowed. Slip up and sneak a peek at when the moon covers the sun, and you might be afflicted with mental, physical, or spiritual ailments.
But avoidance is not the stance of all Indigenous tribes. Some nations have no official protocol, whereas others have different practices. The Hopi in Arizona, for instance, use it as a time for ceremonies like presenting traditional sacred names. And while he may not know the traditions of all tribes, Cly is acutely aware that there are nuances among tribal and non-tribal eclipse practices.
It’s an awareness he brings to his work as a member of the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force.
A joining of astronomical proportions
Created in 2014 by the American Astronomical Society as a resource for eclipse viewing information, the Solar Eclipse Task Force—which sounds a bit like an unlikely team of superheroes—has helped communities prepare for 2017’s total eclipse and last year’s annular “ring of fire” eclipse. The volunteer group is an interdisciplinary aggregation of educators, scientists, psychologists, astrophotographers, tourism directors, and more, who have been working overtime in the months—and now, weeks—leading up to April. As this year’s total eclipse passes over large urban areas, it promises to be exponentially more chaotic than 2017.
“We want the country to feel like it successfully wrangled this massive event—like having a Super Bowl in 20 or 30 cities all at the same time on the same day,” says astronomer, author, and Task Force co-founder Rick Fienberg in an introductory video. Humans have experienced this astral phenomena since time immemorial; the task force’s goal is nothing short of connecting all of us with the history and wonder of the universe. “When I'm experiencing a solar eclipse, it feels like time is compressed… It just stops you and grabs you and makes you stare into the sky… I feel exhilarated and anxious and nervous and happy and awestruck and overwhelmed.”
But in disseminating information, the task force also needs to strike the right balance between science and systems of belief.
Cly is thoughtful and deliberate when we speak, right down to the introductions. “There is this idea that not just Diné walk in two worlds, but all colonized nations. There are two people you present, the one your tribe and family sees, and who you are to the Western world,” he explains. “They are different, I cannot yet explain it, even to myself. It's a feeling I have, between going home to the reservation and being here in San Antonio.”
Cly’s duties on the task force include acting as a cultural ambassador for Indigenous communities, both to the outside world—for example, explaining to those who may want to disseminate eclipse information to the tribes in their area that they should refrain from printing images of it—as well as within the tribes themselves. “[The Navajo] were told that we weren’t supposed to view these events, but we do know that there’s traditional practicing and nontraditional practicing,” he says. The messaging presented to Indigenous communities by Cly, therefore, is not that they should view the eclipse; but rather explain what’s happening astrologically and, for the curious, how to watch it safely.
And in some cases, it’s about educating younger Navajo on their own tribal traditions. “The Navajo Nation is a very big tribe. I sometimes think of us as wanderers—we used to be hunter-gatherers in the past, we used to go on journeys or just leave the family for a bit and travel,” he says. “And now with children across the United States, sometimes it's hard for the parents to teach their kids cultural values.”
From chance enthusiast to eclipse day organizer
Debra Ross of Rochester, New York is so full of energy, she could be a planet unto herself. Her own journey to the task force began in 2017 when she joined her daughter on a road trip to experience the eclipse in its totality.
“We found a tiny little rural town in Missouri and pulled off to a railroad trestle on the side of the road,” Ross recalls. She might have gone in skeptically, but after the sky went dark, the temperature chilled, and the silence of the shadow spread across the land, she was forever changed. “It was just her and me and the whole universe.”
The experience was so powerful that when Ross returned, she immediately began planning the Rochester Eclipse Task Force to drum up excitement for this April’s event and the gargantuan impact it would have on their region. Today, the city’s Task Force has over 750 volunteers. “We're the easternmost major city in the path closest to Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and DC,” she explains. “A lot of our visitors will actually make their [travel] decisions on April 1, a week out, after looking at the weather.”
Ross, now also the co-chair of the national AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force, which she balances with her day job as publisher of the events website KidsOutAndAbout, finds herself an enthusiastic civilian among scientists, describing herself as a “painfully cheerful dork.” But that’s what makes her so good at getting the word out to everyone from eclipse novices to the seasoned stargazer.
When we chat, she insists on a video call so she can use her visual aids while sprinkling me with memorable sound bites. “Come early, stay late” is a good one—traffic will be especially heinous around the time of the eclipse, so the advice to event organizers and attendees is to plan to stay off the roads as much as possible and make a day of it. Or better yet, a few days. “Hashtag take Tuesday,” she quips. If you’re already taking Monday off to see the eclipse, why not play hooky on Tuesday as well?
She shows me her eclipse glasses and the “SO 12312-2” written on the arm (the sign that meets the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization). She pulls out tactile maps created by NASA illustrating the path of the eclipse. These same maps will be used at the five-hour, inclusivity-focused Total Eclipse of the Park celebration in Rochester’s Genesee Valley Park.
Spearheaded by visually impaired resident Kiki Smith, who was bothered about not being able to fully experience the 2017 eclipse, the event will also feature a device designed by Task Force member and Harvard astronomy lab manager Allyson Bieryla that translates light into audible sound, as well as live interpretation from Aira broadcasted around the world to anyone who wants to listen in. (For those interested in planning their own inclusive event, Ross recommends contacting the nonprofit Rochester Accessibility Adventures, which has assisted organizations along the path.)
Ross also mentions the many small towns along the path they’ve assisted in preparing for an unprecedented influx of tourists (she also notes that it's often women doing the planning). In Searcy, Arkansas, a town of 22,000 that’s predicted to get a full three minutes of totality, Jenna Friday is working behind the scenes to prepare public spaces for viewing, secure free eclipse glasses, and plan events like lectures from astronaut Jerry Linenger and a Star Wars-themed Galaxy Fest: Return of the Sun party.
In Perryville, Missouri, which was path of totality in 2017, tourism coordinator and AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force member Trish Erzfeld can relay to other cities what to expect. In 2017 when Perryville’s sky went dark, roosters crowed, cows retreated to the barn, and fish swam to the surface of the pond expecting an evening feeding. It was a fully universal experience—not only did it attract many new visitors (the local airport welcomed 147 airplanes for the eclipse, and they’re currently accepting registrations for 2024) but it also strengthened the community, attracting folks who didn’t even know what an eclipse was but went away inspired. This year, they’re planning the three-day SolarFest, with merch inspired by AC/DC’s Back in Black.
Ross’s final slice of advice to me revolved around the personal choice of how to view the eclipse. “You can either do a ‘me’ eclipse or a ‘we’ eclipse,” she says. The “we” eclipse is a group event, seeing astrological phenomena in a crowd of dozens or, in some cases, thousands of people. “You are bonded under the sky by this experience,” she says. “It's screaming, it's crying, it’s a profound community experience.”
A “me” eclipse is just the opposite: Like Ross and her daughter experienced in 2017, it means finding a place to contemplate the phenomena on your own. There isn’t as much screaming at a “me” eclipse, she says, “unless you're really expressive on your own.”
On April 8 Cly plans on experiencing the eclipse on his own, primarily to avoid the traffic streaming into Texas. “I’ll be watching from the UCSC campus,” he says. “It's within walking distance from home.”
And even though Ross will be working with national media that day, she chose a venue where she can both fulfill her task force duties and spend time with her close friends and family. “I’m going to a 19th century living history village called the Genesee Country Village,” she says. “They have lots of houses on property that are our original 19th century houses from Western New York.”
There, she can spend time in the house designated for the media, or the one she rented for herself and her loved ones, or wander off and do her own thing. Grinning, she says, “I get the best of both worlds.”