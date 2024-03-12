Meet the Solar Eclipse Task Force, a.k.a. Astronomy’s Captain Planet

A joining of astronomical proportions

Created in 2014 by the American Astronomical Society as a resource for eclipse viewing information, the Solar Eclipse Task Force—which sounds a bit like an unlikely team of superheroes—has helped communities prepare for 2017’s total eclipse and last year’s annular “ring of fire” eclipse. The volunteer group is an interdisciplinary aggregation of educators, scientists, psychologists, astrophotographers, tourism directors, and more, who have been working overtime in the months—and now, weeks—leading up to April. As this year’s total eclipse passes over large urban areas, it promises to be exponentially more chaotic than 2017.

“We want the country to feel like it successfully wrangled this massive event—like having a Super Bowl in 20 or 30 cities all at the same time on the same day,” says astronomer, author, and Task Force co-founder Rick Fienberg in an introductory video. Humans have experienced this astral phenomena since time immemorial; the task force’s goal is nothing short of connecting all of us with the history and wonder of the universe. “When I'm experiencing a solar eclipse, it feels like time is compressed… It just stops you and grabs you and makes you stare into the sky… I feel exhilarated and anxious and nervous and happy and awestruck and overwhelmed.”

But in disseminating information, the task force also needs to strike the right balance between science and systems of belief.

Cly is thoughtful and deliberate when we speak, right down to the introductions. “There is this idea that not just Diné walk in two worlds, but all colonized nations. There are two people you present, the one your tribe and family sees, and who you are to the Western world,” he explains. “They are different, I cannot yet explain it, even to myself. It's a feeling I have, between going home to the reservation and being here in San Antonio.”

Cly’s duties on the task force include acting as a cultural ambassador for Indigenous communities, both to the outside world—for example, explaining to those who may want to disseminate eclipse information to the tribes in their area that they should refrain from printing images of it—as well as within the tribes themselves. “[The Navajo] were told that we weren’t supposed to view these events, but we do know that there’s traditional practicing and nontraditional practicing,” he says. The messaging presented to Indigenous communities by Cly, therefore, is not that they should view the eclipse; but rather explain what’s happening astrologically and, for the curious, how to watch it safely.

And in some cases, it’s about educating younger Navajo on their own tribal traditions. “The Navajo Nation is a very big tribe. I sometimes think of us as wanderers—we used to be hunter-gatherers in the past, we used to go on journeys or just leave the family for a bit and travel,” he says. “And now with children across the United States, sometimes it's hard for the parents to teach their kids cultural values.”