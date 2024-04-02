For Some, Getting Married Under the Eclipse Is Everything—But Timing Is Critical

The very first to say “I do” to the idea was Jenny Harris, a resident of nearby Fostoria. After a two-year engagement to her fiance Bart Lombardy, Harris viewed the eclipse as a quirky way to relieve herself of wedding-planning duties and get in on something special. “Neither of us wanted a traditional wedding,” says Harris. “We had talked about Vegas and Elvis and all those things.”

As an older couple with children from previous marriages, Harris says Elope at the Eclipse offers up an opportunity to be part of something bigger than them as well as remain grounded in a community they love. “It’s a set date, a set time—all we need to do is show up. Any of our friends who can come can come, and if they can’t, they can watch it on TV,” she explains. “How many people can say they got married under the totality of a solar eclipse?”

A lot, it turns out.

Tiffin’s ever-growing number of eclipse elopements mirrors the interest in a similar event with a similar title—A Total Eclipse of the Heart, obviously—on the other end of the path of totality in Russellville, Arkansas. That Elope at the Eclipse event has already seen over 216 couples sign up to take the plunge en masse at a weekend event with full-blown state fair vibes thanks to its full-day Russvegas concert, escape rooms, ax-throwing, food vendors and cornhole tournament. (It’s a far cry from the 2017 eclipse, when six couples simultaneously marrying in Belton, South Carolina was enough to net national headlines.)

Both Russellville and Tiffin are making it as easy as possible, too. Tiffin is providing a judge to preside, protective glasses, a venue, a champagne toast, individual wedding cakes and a reception. Riggs and Stephens even created a 10-page guide to the ceremony and the city. All the couples need to do is nab a marriage license and show up on time—something that could be complicated when small rural roads become overwhelmed with visitors. (Harris has a contingency plan for if the roads are too clogged to get to Tiffin on time: Her son is ordained and ready to officiate at a moment’s notice regardless of location.)

It’s all for love, of course—of Russellville and Tiffin. “What better way to get people to love Seneca County than to have a monumental moment in their lives happen here,” says Stephens. “Hopefully, they come back to celebrate their anniversary or show their children where they got married. It’s a way to tie people to Seneca County.”