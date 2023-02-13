Embark on a Dramatic Solo Travel Adventure in New Zealand

When it comes to what you want in a destination as a solo traveler, New Zealand easily checks all the boxes. Safety? According to the 2022 Global Peace Index, New Zealand is ranked number two in the world, perhaps “peacefully” shaking its fist at Iceland for snagging the top spot. There’s also the fact that there are no big, deadly land animals like lions and tigers and bears to worry about out in the wild. And with the exception of a few local spiders, basically all the creepy crawlies of your nightmares are waiting for you in Australia.

Friendly people? The locals are famously friendly and hospitable. When my car broke down during my own solo travels around New Zealand, not only did a stranger immediately pull over to help me, they even offered to lend me their spare car so I could drive to a nearby city—but that’s a story for another time. Plus, the country is so popular with international backpackers that it’s easy to meet hordes of fellow travelers. Many are also exploring alone, and you can connect with thousands of them in Facebook groups like New Zealand Backpackers and Backpackers New Zealand.

Easily navigable? New Zealand has that on lock too. First off, the country is smaller in size than California, which makes it a whole lot less overwhelming to think about where you want to go and how you can get there. There’s the InterCity buses, ride sharing, campervan rentals like JUCY, even hitchhiking happens quite frequently. The country’s relatively small size in no way means you’ll run out of things to do or places to stay. The extensive tourism infrastructure offers more adventures than you could fit into a full year, and there are loads of local hostels. You can easily find them with the Hostelworld app—Haka Lodges and YHAs are always safe bets.

Whether this is your first time testing the waters by yourself or you’re excited to do another solo trip in a new place, New Zealand is ideal for getting out there on your own. Here’s some inspiration for what to do once you’ve taken the plunge. While not an exhaustive list of everything worth doing in New Zealand, these are some of the best things you can do specifically as a solo traveler.